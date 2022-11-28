Brain Teaser: Only people with Good Observation skills can guess which Tank will get Full First.

Solve this brain teaser to save water from overflowing. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and tell which tank will get full first. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the right tank which will get full first?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find which water tank out of the four connected to the tap will get full first. Although the answer is just in front of you, the confusing pipeline will make the task laborious.

Though, true to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the tank which will get full first. Easy, right?

But the worst is that you only have 10 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Now clearly look at all the tanks:

Tank A and B have a nozzle at the bottom which means it is really tough to store water in them till the last one is full.

And D once up to the brim will start supplying the water to tank C.

Hence, Tank C is the only vessel that gets full first as it is getting enough supply from both D and C.

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the mistake. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take a look at the picture below

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Can you spot the odd llama with different colored ears?