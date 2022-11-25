Brain Teaser: OMG! Help the little boy find his shoes lost in the middle of the ocean.

Marine Life is challenging, Don’t Agree? Then solve this Brain Teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the lost shoe of the young boy. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the lost shoe of the scuba-diving guy?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the lost shoe of the scuba-diving lad under the ocean. Although the answer is just in front of you, the tight arrangement and use of a similar hue palette make the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the lost shoe during the marine expedition. Easy, right?

But the worst is that you only have 6 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly. But to make it easy, divide the image with imaginary lines. Now gaze through all rows and columns to not miss even the slightest hint.

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the lost shoe. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the bottom of the image, left to the jewel box. Oh Yes, the same as the one in the feet of the boy with a camera.

I-SPY

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the lost shoe.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Can you spot the odd llama with different colored ears?