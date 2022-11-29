Brain Teaser: Poor Dog is in trouble! Can you use your skills to free him from the trap within 11 seconds?

Tuesday came up with a rescue job for a poor dog in this Brain Teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the right rope to set the dog free. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the end of the rope fastened up with the dog's tail?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find a rope string out of the four that is tied to the dog's tail. Although the answer is just in front of you, the confusing set of strings will make the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the rope tied to the dog’s tail. Easy, right?

But the worst is that you only have 11 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Now clearly look at all the options for rope strings. The easiest way will be to draw imaginary lines through each one.

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the right rope used for the wrong deeds. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take a look at the picture below.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

