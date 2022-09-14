Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot the mistake in Air Balloon Picture in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser Puzzle: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Air Balloon Picture.

Can you spot the mistake in Air Balloon Picture in 5 seconds?

Image Source: GPuzzles

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the air balloon picture. The image shows two air balloons with people inside them enjoying the air ride. An alert mind can solve this riddle within 5 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the air balloons.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistakes in the Numbers inside the Picture. Here we can see people enjoying the hot air balloon ride. There are two balloons - Red and Blue. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Image Source: GPuzzles

So, the mistake in the picture is that Blue Balloon is a simple balloon and not the Hot Air Balloon that carries passengers for the air ride. The blue balloon is a simple balloon that is a small colored object that you blow air into and use as a toy or for decoration. A hot air balloon is a large balloon made of material that is filled with gas or hot air so that it can fly through the sky, carrying people in a basket underneath it. Only the red balloon in the picture is the Hot Air Balloon.

This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. Some brain teasers don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.