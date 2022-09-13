Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the fake watch in picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is also a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these brain teasers, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical reasoning skills. You need to use a little different approach for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which watch is the fake one among the two watches in the image.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the fake watch in the picture within 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you Spot who is the Killer of the woman in the restaurant?

In the above image, you need to decide which watch is the fake one and which is the real one among the two watches. The puzzle states that “One of these watches is real and the other is a toy. How can you tell them apart?” You are required to look at both the watches carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at both the watches carefully in the picture, one of them is not a real watch and is a fake one. So, let’s look at the parts of each watch. Both wristwatches have straps, a dial, a minute arm, and a seconds arm. But the left watch has a very long minute arm. The minute arm is too long, so it can’t pass around the face when it moves. So, the left watch is the fake one and the right watch is the real one.

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you identify who is the thief in the picture?

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot who is Left-handed Person in the picture?