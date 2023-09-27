Only the smartest can spot the real owner of the bag in 5 seconds.

Feeling tired lately? Like you don't want to do anything, but have to because… life?

These are signs of burnout. What you need is plenty of rest and a refresher. Luckily for you, we have a solution for it. Brain teasers are tried and tested mood boosters and provide your brain with a much-needed freshener.

When solved on a regular basis, brain teasers are known to greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities. Acting as the cherry on the top of the cake, brain teasers are also super fun to solve. So, are you ready to have some fun and exercise your brain at the same time?

We hope you are because we have a visual brain teaser lined up for you that will require you to coordinate your senses with your brain. We will begin whenever you are ready. Shall we?

Brain Teaser - Spot the real owner in 5 seconds

Let’s look at the brain teaser picture puzzle we have prepared:

Source: 7-Second Riddles

In the picture puzzle, you can see two women fighting. The woman on the right is wearing a white dress, a red scarf, and a red hat. The woman on the left is wearing a blue jacket, blue gloves, and a blue cap. The two women can be seen fighting over a red bag. Both women are claiming that the bag is theirs, but one of them is clearly lying. It is up to you to find out which one of them is lying. The time limit that we have set for this brain puzzle is 5 seconds. So you have to find out who is the real owner of the bag in just 5 seconds. Set your timers and get started. All the best, people.

The solution to his visual puzzle lies in the picture itself. All you need to do is observe the image and the object in question carefully and you will easily find out who the bag belongs to. We have revealed the solution at the bottom. However, do not skip straight to the solution and cheat. You need to at least try.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you were asked to spot the real owner of the red bag in 5 seconds. Scroll down to see the solution:

Source: 7-Second Riddles

Were you able to solve this brain teaser puzzle within the time limit? If you did, then congratulations. If you didn’t, then here are a few brain teasers that you czn try:

