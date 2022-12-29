Brain Teaser Super Hero Edition: Only 5 Top Marvel Fans can Spot Hulk hidden in the Green Lantern Image? Try!

Ready for the second image of the Superhero Edition Brain Teaser? Ok, so today you have to spot an image of Hulk hidden somewhere in the Green Lantern card. Remember brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas. Also, these puzzles strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you spot hulk in this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your observational and visual sharpness to spot Hulk in the Green Lantern card. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra attentive to not miss it.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting your luck twice.

Brain Teaser Superhero Edition: Can you spot Thor hidden between Antman's Picture?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Visuals always hold a strong place in our hearts and mind. But sometimes it can also confuse you the most. So, which team are you one who easily gets lost or one who can find a needle in a haystack?

And to test that we are offering you a challenge that not only will entertain but will also transport you straight to the world of comics. This mental exercise will improve your critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will turn out to be more capable of reasoning and making decisions quicker.

Again we got into Conversations…

Pheww..!!

Ohh... I forgot you just have 10 seconds to solve this brain teaser.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The Green Lantern’s image is divided non-uniformly. So, to ease up the task, divide the image into rows and columns with imaginary lines. Now, go through all the rows and columns to spot the hidden comic character.

Easy... Now go make the most of your 10 seconds.

..

..

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below for an accurate answer.

Source: Brightside.com

I am just sure this should be taken you down memory lane of your teenage. And to enjoy more of it or to keep a regular check on your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on brain teasers. As Brain games and puzzles require you to remember shapes and patterns, which aids in building memory.

Only people with great observational skills can find a candle in the garden area