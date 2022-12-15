Brain Teaser With Answer: Only people with keen eyes for observation can spot odd Papaya within 7 seconds!!

Morning with Fruits, it seems you’re a fitness enthusiast. But to keep your mind healthy and active, you should solve this brain teaser. Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity to solve rather than following a formula. Most importantly, brainteasers strengthen the connections between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into the action with this picture puzzle. Timer running!

Can you spot the odd piece of papaya in the picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your sharp vision and great observational skills to spot the odd piece of papaya in this picture puzzle. Although the answer is just in front of you, symmetry turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. The mental exercise will improve critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each trial.

The goal for users here is to find the odd piece of papaya in the picture. Easy, right?

But you have only 7 seconds to find the right answer.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Take a close look at the image from all sides to not miss any difference or change before you come to any conclusion.

Kudos, if you successfully found the odd piece of papaya in the picture puzzle. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hints: Papaya seeds are the best option for a healthy gut.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the answer.

Enjoyed! This brain teaser only required a quick assessment of your observational skills and visual sharpness. To hone your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep indulging in more of these.

