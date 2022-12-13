Brain Teaser: Alert! A Witch is on earth to kill Cinderella. Can you please spot and help within 11 seconds?

Escape the spell of the witch with this amazing Cindrella Brain Teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the bad witch in this picture puzzle. The timer is On!

Can you spot the witch hidden in the picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your sharp vision and great observational skills to spot the witch among the princesses in this picture puzzle. Although the answer is just in front of you, the similar dressing style turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. The mental exercise will improve critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each trial.

The goal for users here is to find the witch hidden in the picture. Easy, right?

But you have only 11 seconds to find the right answer.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Take a close look at the image from all sides to not miss any difference or change before you come to any conclusion.

Kudos, if you successfully find the witch in the picture puzzle. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hints: The witch starts turning green once the clock hits 12 in the night.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the answer.

Enjoyed! This brain teaser only required a quick assessment of your observational skills and visual sharpness. To hone your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep indulging in more of these.

