Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you spot 3 words in this picture puzzle within 10 seconds?

Get off your Monday Blues with this super amazing BrainTeaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the three hidden words in this picture puzzle. The timer is On!

Can you spot the three hidden words in the picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your sharp vision and great observational skills to spot the three words concealed in the picture puzzle. Although the answer is just in front of you, the wavy strips of yellow and green turn the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. The mental exercise will improve critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each trial.

The goal for users here is to spot the three words in this picture puzzle. Easy, right?

But you have only 10 seconds to find the right answer.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Take a close look at the image from all sides to not miss any words before you spill.

Kudos, if you successfully found the three hidden words in the picture puzzle. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clues.

Hints: Fill in the blanks

Sun Shines ______.

Peace begins with a ________.

The most pet green color bird is _______.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the answer.

Enjoyed! This brain teaser only required a quick assessment of your capacity for observation. To hone your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep indulging in more of these.

