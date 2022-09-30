Brain Teaser: Who doesn't enjoy brain teasers? There are puzzles for everyone, regardless of age, including adults, children, and everyone else.

These intriguing puzzles are both interesting and difficult. Additionally, consistent problem-solving might improve your ability to think logically and solve problems.

While you strive to figure out the solutions, brain teasers encourage creative thinking. And when you succeed, the feeling of fulfilment and pride is unmatched.

We are hoping that you are prepared to solve this picture puzzle because the exhibited image isn't quite right. Can you locate it?"

This brainteaser's answer is provided at the end of this article. But hold off on going right to the answer.

We will begin whenever you are ready.

So, let’s start.

Brain Teaser: You Need To Have Eagle Eyes To Solve This Puzzle

Look closely at the image below.

Source: Bright Side

Here you can see 15 identical houses, all except one, scattered across the image in five columns and 3 rows.

Your goal is to find the house that is different from the rest of the identical houses. Can you find it?

Yes, we believe in you.

To make this brain riddle more challenging, set a timer to 10 seconds and try to find the odd one out in the given time.

Are you ready?

Look closely at the image.

You will find the odd one out.

Hurry!

Your 10 seconds are almost up.

3, 2… and 1!

Stop!

Have you found where is the odd house hiding?

If your answer is yes, then congratulations. You have eagle eyes.

For those of you who were unable to find the odd one out, we will give you a hint and a second chance.

Because we believe in second chances, and everyone deserves them.

Brain Teaser Hint:

The odd house is hiding right under your noses.

Look at the centre of this picture puzzle.

Look closer and squint your eyes.

Spot anything different?

If your answer is yes, then amazing. You did a great job.

If you were unable to find the odd one out, then do not trouble yourself anymore.

We will reveal the answers now.

Brain Teaser Answer:

Earlier, we gave you a hint.

The hint was to look in the middle of this picture puzzle.

Now, look at the house in the third row of the second row.

You will find that it has a yellow door, which, surprisingly, no other house has.

Source: Bright Side

Amazing, right?

It was right at the centre, and many of us were unable to find it.

We sincerely hope you enjoyed completing this picture puzzle brain teaser.

Visit us again for more puzzles, riddles, and optical illusions.

