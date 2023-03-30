JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

Brain Teasers: Brain teasers are an instant mood booster! Try these exciting brain teasers!

No, your social media is not the only cool thing present in this era on Earth. Don't believe us? Try these super fun brain teasers!
Brain Teasers for you
Brain Teasers for you

You may have read many brain puzzles in your lifetime, but social media has taken over all forms of fun, so much so, that people often think that there is no other source of fun present other than mindlessly scrolling through those social media apps.

If you also feel the same, you may be on the wrong track. Today, we bring to you some exciting brain teasers that might be so fun, you'll be wanting more of them.

Don't believe us?

Read them yourself

 

BRAIN TEASERS 

Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?




Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?


Here are the answers you need!

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?

Answer:
Well, who said I shave my beard every day? I am your go-to barber speaking.

Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Answer:

I am a bank.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?

Answer:
Age!

 
