Brain Teasers: Brain teasers are an instant mood booster! Try these exciting brain teasers!

You may have read many brain puzzles in your lifetime, but social media has taken over all forms of fun, so much so, that people often think that there is no other source of fun present other than mindlessly scrolling through those social media apps.

If you also feel the same, you may be on the wrong track. Today, we bring to you some exciting brain teasers that might be so fun, you'll be wanting more of them.

Don't believe us?

Read them yourself

BRAIN TEASERS

Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?









Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?



Here are the answers you need!

ANSWERS:

Answer:

Well, who said I shave my beard every day? I am your go-to barber speaking.

Answer:

I am a bank.

Answer:

Age!