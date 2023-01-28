Brain Teasers: Can you guess the names of these countries?

Do you know that there are a total of 195 countries in the world? All these countries have their own languages, ruling system, and uniqueness in people. But despite all these differences, all these 195 countries live on the same planet, share resources, form allies and foes, and make efforts to progress with every passing day. Some of these countries form associations and organizations to help themselves and others and share a strong feeling of togetherness. In times of calamities, the countries unite to fight with the problem. No wonder the world is nothing but a huge family.

Do you know all the family members of this family? In other words, do you know all the names of these countries? Whether you answered yes or no, these brain teasers are going to be super fun for you. Are you ready?

The rules

The rules are pretty simple. You simply need to guess the name of the country. The time limit to guess each country is 7 seconds. Get started!







Can you guess the name of the country?

Can you guess the name of the country?



Can you guess the name of the country?

















Here are the answers you had been waiting for!

ANSWER 1:

THAILAND!





ANSWER 2:

UKRAINE!





ANSWER 3:

CHINA!





Weren’t these interesting? Didn’t we take you back to your school geography lectures?

Optical Illusion: The glacier has melted, where is the polar hiding then? Can you find the hidden polar bear?