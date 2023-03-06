Brain teasers: These brain teasers will make you realize the value of having fun!

Brain teasers are super fun, and they are the best ways to handle stress.

Are you tired of the mundane routine?

That’s when today's brain teasers become the best piece of content you would require today for a short five-minute break! Trust us, you won’t regret it.

In today’s series of fun and easy brain teasers, we bring you a challenge that asks you to guess the word with the help of a few images. Simple, right?

Well, this simple task comes with a time duration. Read the rules before getting started!

The rules

The rules are pretty simple and straightforward. All you have to do is guess the word with the help of some images. The twist is that you will get only 5 seconds to guess the right answer. That is when you get that adrenaline rush you carve for!

Yes, all you have to do is simply set a timer on your phone for not more than 5 seconds before you look at each picture. No cheating here! Now, once the timer asks you to look at the picture, you begin with the test and when the timer asks you to stop, you stop!

Remember, the real fun of the game lies in playing it with utmost honesty.

Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?











Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.









Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?







ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?

Answer:

Well, who said I shave my beard every day? I am your go-to barber speaking.

Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Answer:

I am a bank.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?

Answer:

Age!