Observation Test: Can you spot the hidden mask at the museum in 6 seconds?

How good are you at observing things? If you would like to know the answer to this question, you have to try this brain teaser puzzle. The goal of this brain puzzle is to find an object that is sneakily hidden somewhere in this picture. This hidden object brain teaser is a great way to test your observation skills and eyesight. Solving these types of puzzles can help you improve your cognitive abilities and boost your memory power.

So, are you up for the challenge? Let’s begin.

Spot the hidden mask in 6 seconds

Take a good look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

In this brain riddle, you can see a group of children visiting an art museum. However, something has gone wrong in the museum, one of the artistic masks from the 17th century has gone missing. The museum guide and the children are in shock. They cannot find the lost mask anywhere, but perhaps you can.

It is said that only people with not good, but great observational skills can spot the hidden mask in the picture. Do you consider yourself to be someone with great observation skills? If your answer is yes, then you have to take this challenge. As you already probably know, there is a time limit set to this brain teaser puzzle.

You will have only 6 seconds to spot the hidden mask at the museum. Do you have it in you to pass this observation test? Or will you fail? Let’s find out.

Since this is a test of your observation skills, observe the image really carefully. Look at the children, look at the museum guide, look at the glass displays and see if you can spot any mask-shaped silhouettes anywhere.

Meanwhile, try and see if you can find two cats in the 1800s picture in 7 seconds! Now, let’s get back to the brain puzzle at hand. You have run out of time. Were you able to spot the hidden mask in the given time?

Some of you may have been able to solve this brain teaser puzzle with ease. Congratulations to them. Scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser puzzle.

Brain Teaser Solution

You were asked to spot the lost mask at the museum within 6 seconds in this brain teaser picture puzzle. Here is the solution:

Did you have fun solving this brain teaser puzzle with us? We hope you did. This particular puzzle was an effective way to boost your observation skills and keep your gears turning. It is worth mentioning that solving brain teasers on a regular basis helps you get smarter. So make sure that you solve one of these daily. If you liked this puzzle, then you have to try this as well:

