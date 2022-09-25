Brain Teaser: Can you spot the odd one out in this group of black pool balls within 11 seconds?

Make the best of your Sunday with this amazing puzzle. Brain teasers are a puzzle that requires creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the odd one out in this group black ball. And your time starts now!

Can you spot the odd ball in the group of black balls?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves a good quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find an odd ball in the collection of English bool. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. Remember, you just need to keep eye on the minute details as the tiny polar bear will be concealed in the frame itself with the colours and similar shapes of white ghosts.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Also, test your spontaneity by spotting an odd latch in the suite of locks.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to find new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to spot an oddball hidden between the monotonic presentation of the black pool ball. Bright Side released this brain teaser with a challenge for users to find the odd ball among the collection of pool balls in a minute. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the odd ball is similar to the colour of the picture background and resembles exactly like other balls, placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

This image includes 10 rows and 15 columns with a total of 150 balls. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, gaze through all the directions, Easy now?

Are you smart enough to find the student cheating in the classroom?

Hurrah, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Scroll down to the 7th row and 4th column of the image. The number inked on this ball is 9, whereas the other balls show the number 8.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the odd ball.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.