Central Pollution Control Board: Check Its Role, Significance, Functions & Key Responsibilities

Central Pollution Control Board: National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 each year to remind us why protecting our environment is not only important but also necessary for our own survival. This day also encourages people to understand how pollution affects daily life and what steps can be taken to reduce it. Air, water, and soil pollution have become major concerns today, and the need for strong regulations has never been greater.

To ensure that the country follows proper environmental standards, India has a central authority that works throughout the year to monitor and control pollution. This authority is known as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

It plays a crucial role in ensuring that industries, cities, and states comply with environmental regulations. On National Pollution Control Day, it becomes even more important to understand how the CPCB works, why it exists, and how it helps keep our surroundings safe and healthy.