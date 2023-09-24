World Rivers Day 2023 Quiz Questions: Let’s Check How well do you know the Rivers

World Rivers Day is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of September, which in 2023 falls on September 24th. It is a day to celebrate the importance of rivers and to raise awareness about the need to protect them.

Rivers are essential to life on Earth. They provide us with drinking water, irrigation for agriculture, and transportation routes. They also support a diverse range of plants and animals.

However, rivers are facing many threats, including pollution, climate change, and overexploitation. World Rivers Day is an opportunity to learn about these threats and to take action to protect our rivers.

On this World Rivers Day, test your knowledge about the rivers in the world with these questions:

1. Which is the longest river in the world?

A. Amazon River

B. Nile River

C. Yangtze River

D. Yellow River

Answer: A

2. Which river flows through the Grand Canyon?

A. Colorado River

B.Mississippi River

C. Rio Grande

D. Yukon River

Answer: A

3. Which river is the second largest in Africa?

A. Nile River

B. Congo River

C. Niger River

D. Zambezi River

Answer: B

4. Which is the longest river in Asia?

A. Amazon River

B. Yangtze River

C. Ganges River

D. Yellow River

Answer: B

5. The Mississippi River flows in which continent?

A. South America

B. Asia

C. Europe

D. North America

Answer: D

6. Which river is known as the "Yellow River" in China?

A. Yellow River

B. Yangtze River

C. Huang He

D. Songhua River

Answer: C

7. Which river forms the border between the United States and Mexico?

A. Rio Grande

B. Colorado River

C. Mississippi River

D. Yukon River

Answer: A

8. Which river is the widest river in the world?

A. Amazon River

B. Rio De La Plata River

C. Congo River

D. Yangtze River

Answer: A

9. Which river is known as the "River of Life" in India?

A. Godavari River

B. Brahmaputra River

C. Indus River

D. Ganges River

Answer: D

10. Which of the following rivers is the longest river in Europe?

A. Volga River

B. Danube River

C. Dnieper River

D. Rhine River

Answer: A