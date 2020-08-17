Chetan Chauhan Biography: Who was cricketer-turned-politician who left the cricket field with Sunil Gavaskar?  

Chetan Pratap Singh Chauhan was cricketer-turned-politician. He played along with Sunil Gavaskar, forming one of the best opening partnerships in the country and was a Minister in Uttar Pradesh from Bhartiya Janata Party. On July 12, 2020, he tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, he was on ventilator support and died after suffering from multiple organ failure on August 16, 2020, at the age of 73.

Full Name Chetan Pratap Singh Chauhan Birth July 21, 1947, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Death August 16, 2020, Gurugram, Haryana Profession Cricketer-turned-politician Batting Right-handed Bowling right arm off-spin Role in Cricket The opening batsman of India Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party Role in Politics Minister in CM Adityanath's cabinet Wife Anita Chauhan Children Vinayak Chauhan (son)

MS Dhoni Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Cricket Career, World Cup, IPL, Records, Awards, Movies and More

Chetan Chauhan: Birth, Early Life and Education

Chetan Pratap Singh Chauhan was born on July 21, 1947, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, India to an Army Officer. In the 1960s, his family moved to Maharashtra after the transfer of his father, Navratan Singh Chauhan. He graduated from Wadia College in Pune, where his coach was former Maharashtra player Kamal Bhandarkar.

Chetan Chauhan: Personal Life

Chetan Pratap Singh Chauhan married Anita Chauhan on March 5, 1978, and the couple has a son.

Chetan Chauhan: Cricket Career

In the year 1966-67, he played Rohinton Baria Trophy and represented Pune University. The same year he also played Inter-zonal Vizzy Trophy and represented West Zone. In 1967, he was selected in the Ranji Trophy. During the 1969-70 season, he was selected to play for India. He made his test debut against New Zealand in 1969 but was dropped after two Tests. He was picked to play against Australia but was dropped for three years after he didn't perform well.

During 1972-73, he was again chosen to play for the team but failed to make a mark and was dropped again. Owing to his stellar form in the Duleep Trophy, he was picked for the Australia tour and scored 157 against Victoria in his first match tour. In the second test match, he made 88 runs and became Gavaskar's regular opening partner and only missed one Test match till the end of his career.

Chauhan's highest score was in Adelaide where he scored 97 runs. In the season 1980-81, Chauhan and Gavaskar scored 165 runs for the first wicket before the latter was given out lbw. Gavaskar was extremely unhappy with the decision and asked Chauhan to leave the field with him. His last match was against New Zealand where he managed to score above half-century.

Chetan Chauhan: Political Career

In the year 1991 and 1998, Chauhan won the Lok Sabha elections from Amroha Constituency on a BJP ticket. However, in 1996, 1999 and 2004, he lost from the same constituency. In the year 2017, he was elected to Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from Naugawan Sadat Assembly Constituency and was made a Miniter in CM Adityanath's cabinet.

Chetan Chauhan: Records

Chetan Chauhan became the first player in the Test history to have scored more than 2000+ runs without scoring a century ever. As of August 15, 2007, Shane Warne took over the record by scoring 3000+ score.

Chetan Chauhan had 11-century stands with Gavaskar but one of them was for the fourth wicket.

Chetan Chauhan: Death

On July 12, 2020, he tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, he was on ventilator support and died due to complications and multiple organ failure on August 16, 2020, at the age of 73 in Gurugram, Haryana.

Chetan Chauhan: Awards

Chetan Pratap Singh Chauhan received Arjuna Award for in 1981 for proficiency in cricket.

Kapil Dev Biography: Birth, Age, Career, Records, Awards, Books and more