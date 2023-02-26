CJI Chandrachud says that SC will have a “neutral citations system” What is the neutral citation system?

On February 23, 2023, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud stated that the apex court will welcome a “neutral citation system” for its judgments.

Additionally, the Chief Justice of India also hopes the High Courts to follow the same citation system for its judgments. Therefore, the Kerala, Madras, and Delhi HCs have already accepted the neutral citation system. Let’s understand citation and the neutral citation system, one by one.

What is meant by citation?

What do you call your friend? How do you tell the location of your house to the food delivery apps? And how do you refer a book to your classmate/ colleague? You use some names or numbers to refer to these things, right? Well, similarly a case citation is basically an identification tag for a court judgment. Usually, a citation consists of a reference number, along with the year of judgment, the name of the court whose judgment is concerned, and a shorthand for the journal publishing that particular judgment.

What is neutral citation system?

Neutral citations are the citations that are assigned by the court, rather than being assigned by traditional Law Reporters.