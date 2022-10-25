Confused between Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan? Here's the difference between Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan explained!

Indians are lucky to be given so many reasons to celebrate, all thanks to the Indian festivals. However, every Indian wait for the Diwali festivities. Diwali does not come alone, it comes with many other festivals, including the Bhai Dooj.

However, sadly, not many people know the difference between Bhai Dooj and Rakshabandhan. While both festivals are celebrated to cherish the bond between a brother and a sister, both have different significance and mythological reasons behind them.

Don't fret, we are here to make everything simpler.

First and foremost, the festivals do not share similar origins in the holy texts.

Let's first discuss Rakshabandhan

Rakshabandhan originated during the Mahabharat era.

According to legends, Rakshabandhan started when Lord Krishna nicked his finger on the Sudarshan Chakra, Princess Draupadi got worried and tore a piece of her saree, and tied it to the bleeding finger of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna got touched by this sweet gesture of the princess. He, in return, vowed to always protect and cherish Draupadi.

If Raksha Bandhan is this important, why is Bhai Dooj celebrated then?

The festival of Bhai Dooj originates from two stories.

As per the first one, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra once after slaying the demon Narakasura.

Subhadra was elated by her brother's visit and gave him a warm welcome. She offered sweets and flowers. As a sign of affection for her brother, she also applied tilak on Lord Krishna's forehead.









The next legend talks about the visit of Yamraj, the God of Death to his sister Yamuna. Yamraj's twin sister Yamuna was so overwhelmed and happy with the visit that she welcomed him with a tilak and enormous delicacies.







Thus, on the festival of Bhai Dooj, sisters apply tilak on the foreheads of their brothers while on Rakshabandhan, sisters tie Rakhee, a sacred thread on their brother's hand.







What do the tilak on Bhai Dooj and rakhi on Raksha Bandhan symbolize?

The sacred thread, rakhi, tied by sisters on their brothers' hands symbolizes the promise a brother makes to protect his sister from all evils.

On the other hand, the tilak applied by sisters on their brothers' foreheads on Bhai Dooj symbolizes a sister's vow to safeguard her brother from any evil, and her prayers for her brother's long life and prosperity.







Are there any other differences?

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Rakshabandhan is observed on the full moon of the month of Savan as per the Hindu year.







Savan is seen as an extremely auspicious period in Hindu mythology.







On the other hand, the festival of Bhai Doij is celebrated on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha (meaning bright fortnight) of the month of Kartika of the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar. It also marks the last day of Diwali festivities.







The Takeaway

While both Rakshabandhan and Bhai Dooj have originated from different stories and are celebrated differently, the essence of celebrating the purity and love of the relationship between a brother and a sister remains the same.

