Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020: India plummets to 86th position 

Transparency International released the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) of 180 countries/ territories by

their perceived levels of public sector corruption, as per experts and business people.

The top countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) are Denmark and New Zealand, followed by Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland. The bottom countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) are South Sudan and Somalia, followed by Syria, Yemen and Venezuela.

The index highlighted that India experienced slow progress in anti-corruption efforts, with several government commitments to reform not yet materialising effectively. India slipped six places to 86th position among 180 countries, scoring 40 in the index.

Transparency International It is an international non-governmental organization that was established in 1933. It is based in Berlin, Germany. It is a global movement with one vision, "a world in which government, business, civil society and the daily lives of the people are free of corruption."

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)

CPI: It paints a grim picture of the state of corruption worldwide, as per Transparency International.

Scale: It rates countries on a scale of 0 to 100, where 100 is very clean and 0 is highly corrupt.

Average Score: The average score of this year's index is 43/100.

Global Highlights: This year's CPI shows corruption is more pervasive in countries that are least equipped to handle COVID-19 pandemic and other global crisis.

Highest Scoring Region: Western Europe and the European Union are the highest-scoring regions with an average regional score of 66/100.

Lowest Scoring Region: Sub-Saharan Africa is the lowest scoring region with an average regional score of 32/100.

Highlights of the report:

1- Peru faces structural corruption, impunity and political instability. It is to be noted that in less than five years, it has

rejected four presidents, three of whom are under investigation for corruption.

2- Transparency is paramount for a successful recovery from COVID-19 and natural disasters in Honduras.

3- The report underscored that in Vanuatu, strong political will is required to address corruption and improving transparency and accountability.

4- The protection of human rights in Myanmar, including freedoms of speech, assembly and association, is a critical foundation for good governance and integrity.

5- Corruption contributes to challenges with the rule of law, erosion of democratic norms and the silencing of critical voices in Serbia.

6- Mass protests and police brutality rocked Belarus which continues to struggle with grand corruption and state capture in 2020.

7- The COVID-19 pandemic and Beirut blast presented major challenges to anti-corruption efforts in Lebanon.

8- Corruption contributes to the poor health system and a lack of an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Morocco.

9- Malawi has an opportunity to strengthen good governance and promote anti-corruption efforts to reverse the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

10- Commitment to procurement reforms will support greater transparency and accountability in Zambia.

11- Malta faces significant corruption challenges and suffers one of the steepest declines in the rule of law.

12- Government leaders exploit the COVID-19 crisis for political gain, undermining democracy, human rights and anti-corruption efforts in Poland.

CPI 2020: Score, Countries/Territory and Rank

Score Country/Territory Rank 88 Denmark 1 88 New Zealand 1 85 Finland 3 85 Singapore 3 85 Sweden 3 85 Switzerland 3 84 Norway 7 82 Netherlands 8 80 Germany 9 80 Luxembourg 9 77 Australia 11 77 Canada 11 77 Hong Kong 11 77 United Kingdom 11 76 Austria 15 76 Belgium 15 75 Estonia 17 75 Iceland 17 74 Japan 19 72 Ireland 20 71 United Arab Emirates 21 71 Uruguay 21 69 France 23 68 Bhutan 24 67 Chile 25 67 Seychelles 25 66 Taiwan 28 65 Barbados 29 64 Bahamas 30 63 Qatar 30 62 Spain 32 61 Korea, South 33 61 Portugal 33 60 Botswana 35 60 Brunei Darussalam 35 60 Israel 35 60 Lithuania 35 60 Slovenia 35 59 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 40 58 Cabo Verde 41 57 Costa Rica 42 57 Cyprus 42 57 Latvia 42 56 Georgia 45 56 Poland 45 56 Saint Lucia 45 55 Dominica 48 54 Czechia 49 54 Oman 49 54 Rwanda 49 53 Grenada 52 53 Italy 52 53 Malta 52 53 Mauritius 52 53 Saudi Arabia 52 51 Malaysia 57 51 Namibia 57 50 Greece 59 49 Armenia 60 49 Jordan 60 49 Slovakia 60 47 Belarus 63 47 Croatia 63 47 Cuba 63 47 Sao Tome and Principe 63 45 Montenegro 67 45 Senegal 67 44 Bulgaria 69 44 Hungary 69 44 Jamaica 69 44 Romania 69 44 South Africa 69 44 Tunisia 69 43 Ghana 75 43 Maldives 75 43 Vanuatu 75 42 Argentina 78 42 Bahrain 78 42 China 78 42 Kuwait 78 42 Solomon Islands 78 41 Benin 83 41 Guyana 83 41 Lesotho 83 40 Burkina Faso 86 40 India 86 40 Morocco 86 40 Timor-Leste 86 40 Trinidad and Tobago 86 40 Turkey 86 39 Colombia 92 39 Ecuador 92 38 Brazil 94 38 Ethiopia 94 38 Kazakhstan 94 38 Peru 94 38 Serbia 94 38 Sri Lanka 94 38 Suriname 94 38 Tanzania 94 37 The Gambia 102 37 Indonesia 102 36 Albania 104 36 Algeria 104 36 Cote d'Ivoire 104 36 El Salvador 104 36 Kosovo 104 36 Thailand 104 36 Vietnam 104 35 Bosnia and Herzegovia 111 35 Mongolia 111 35 North Macedonia 111 35 Panama 111 34 Moldova 115 34 Philippines 115 33 Egypt 117 33 Eswatini 117 33 Nepal 117 33 Sierra Leone 117 33 Ukraine 117 33 Zambia 117 32 Niger 123 31 Bolivia 124 31 Kenya 124 31 Kyrgyzstan 124 31 Mexico 124 31 Pakistan 124 30 Azerbaijan 129 30 Gabon 129 30 Malawi 129 30 Mall 129 30 Russia 129 29 Laos 134 29 Mauritania 134 29 Togo 134 28 Dominican Republic 137 28 Guinea 137 28 Liberia 137 28 Myanmar 137 28 Paraguay 137 27 Angola 142 27 Djibouti 142 27 Papua New Guinea 142 27 Uganda 142 26 Bangladesh 146 26 Central African Republic 146 26 Uzbekistan 146 25 Cameroon 149 25 Guatemala 149 25 Iran 149 25 Lebanon 149 25 Madagascar 149 25 Mozambique 149 25 Nigeria 149 25 Tajikistan 149 24 Honduras 157 24 Zimbabwe 157 22 Nicaragua 159 21 Cambodia 160 21 Chad 160 21 Comoros 160 21 Eritrea 160 21 Iraq 160 19 Afghanistan 165 19 Burundi 165 19 Congo 165 19 Guinea Bissau 165 19 Turkmenistan 165 18 The Democratic Republic of the Congo 170 18 Haiti 170 18 Korea, North 170 17 Libya 173 16 Equatorial Guinea 174 16 Sudan 174 15 Venezuela 176 15 Yemen 176 13 Syria 178 12 Somalia 179 12 South Sudan 179

CPI 2020: Recommendations

In a bid to curb COVID-19 pandemic and corruption, Transparency International underscored several recommendations in CPI 2020 report.

1- Countries must strengthen oversight institutions.

2- It is essential for countries to ensure open and transparent contracting.

3- Countries across the globe must defend democracy and promote civic space.

4- In addition to the above, the countries must publish relevant data and guarantee access.

CPI 2020: Methodology

Below mentioned steps are taken to calculate CPI:

1- Data sources: Each data source must fulfil the following criteria: (a) Quantifies risks or perceptions of corruption in the public sector (b) Is based on a reliable and valid methodology (c) Comes from a reputable organisation (d) Allows for sufficient variation of scores to distinguish between countries (e) Ranks a substantial number of countries (f) Considers only the assessments of country experts or business people (g) Is regularly updated.

It is to be noted that CPI 2020 has been calculated using 13 different data sources from 12 different institutions that capture perceptions of corruption within the past two years.

2- Standardisation on a scale from 0 to 100: It is done by subtracting the mean of each source in the baseline year from

each country score, then dividing by the standard deviation of that source in the baseline year. After this, the scores are transformed to the CPI scale by multiplying them with the value of the CPI standard deviation in 2012 (20) and adding the mean of the CPI in 2012 (45), so that the dataset fits the CPI’s 0-100 scale.

3- Calculation of average: A minimum of three sources must assess the country to be included in the CPI. A nation's CPI is calculated as the average of all standardised scores available for that country and are rounded to whole numbers.

4- Measure of uncertainty: The CPI score is accompanied by a standard error and confidence interval. It captures the variation across the data sources available for a country or territory.

Source: Transparency International

