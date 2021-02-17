JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020: India plummets to 86th position 

India experienced slow progress in anti-corruption efforts, with several government commitments to reform not yet materialising effectively. India slipped six places to 86th position among 180 countries, scoring 40 in the index.
Created On: Feb 17, 2021 19:28 IST
Modified On: Feb 17, 2021 22:49 IST
Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)
Transparency International released the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) of 180 countries/ territories by
their perceived levels of public sector corruption, as per experts and business people.

The top countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) are Denmark and New Zealand, followed by Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland. The bottom countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) are South Sudan and Somalia, followed by Syria, Yemen and Venezuela.

The index highlighted that India experienced slow progress in anti-corruption efforts, with several government commitments to reform not yet materialising effectively. India slipped six places to 86th position among 180 countries, scoring 40 in the index. 

Transparency International

It is an international non-governmental organization that was established in 1933. It is based in Berlin, Germany. It is a global movement with one vision, "a world in which government, business, civil society and the daily lives of the people are free of corruption."  

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)

CPI: It paints a grim picture of the state of corruption worldwide, as per Transparency International.  

Scale: It rates countries on a scale of 0 to 100, where 100 is very clean and 0 is highly corrupt. 

Average Score: The average score of this year's index is 43/100. 

Global Highlights: This year's CPI shows corruption is more pervasive in countries that are least equipped to handle COVID-19 pandemic and other global crisis. 

Highest Scoring Region: Western Europe and the European Union are the highest-scoring regions with an average regional score of 66/100. 

Lowest Scoring Region: Sub-Saharan Africa is the lowest scoring region with an average regional score of 32/100.

Highlights of the report:

1- Peru faces structural corruption, impunity and political instability. It is to be noted that in less than five years, it has
rejected four presidents, three of whom are under investigation for corruption.

2- Transparency is paramount for a successful recovery from COVID-19 and natural disasters in Honduras.

3- The report underscored that in Vanuatu, strong political will is required to address corruption and improving transparency and accountability.

4- The protection of human rights in Myanmar, including freedoms of speech, assembly and association, is a critical foundation for good governance and integrity.

5- Corruption contributes to challenges with the rule of law, erosion of democratic norms and the silencing of critical voices in Serbia.

6- Mass protests and police brutality rocked Belarus which continues to struggle with grand corruption and state capture in 2020. 

7- The COVID-19 pandemic and Beirut blast presented major challenges to anti-corruption efforts in Lebanon

8- Corruption contributes to the poor health system and a lack of an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Morocco. 

9- Malawi has an opportunity to strengthen good governance and promote anti-corruption efforts to reverse the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. 

10- Commitment to procurement reforms will support greater transparency and accountability in Zambia. 

11- Malta faces significant corruption challenges and suffers one of the steepest declines in the rule of law.

12- Government leaders exploit the COVID-19 crisis for political gain, undermining democracy, human rights and anti-corruption efforts in Poland. 

CPI 2020: Score, Countries/Territory and Rank

Score Country/Territory Rank
88 Denmark 1
88 New Zealand 1
85 Finland 3
85 Singapore 3
85 Sweden 3
85 Switzerland 3
84 Norway 7
82 Netherlands 8
80 Germany 9
80 Luxembourg 9
77 Australia 11
77 Canada 11
77 Hong Kong  11
77 United Kingdom 11
76 Austria 15
76 Belgium 15
75 Estonia 17
75 Iceland 17
74 Japan 19
72 Ireland 20
71 United Arab Emirates 21
71 Uruguay 21
69 France 23
68 Bhutan  24
67 Chile 25
67 Seychelles 25
66 Taiwan 28
65 Barbados 29
64 Bahamas 30
63 Qatar 30
62 Spain 32
61 Korea, South 33
61 Portugal 33
60 Botswana 35
60 Brunei Darussalam 35
60 Israel 35
60 Lithuania 35
60 Slovenia 35
59 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 40
58 Cabo Verde 41
57 Costa Rica 42
57 Cyprus 42
57 Latvia 42
56 Georgia 45
56 Poland 45
56 Saint Lucia 45
55 Dominica 48
54 Czechia 49
54 Oman 49
54 Rwanda 49
53 Grenada 52
53 Italy 52
53 Malta 52
53 Mauritius 52
53 Saudi Arabia 52
51 Malaysia 57
51 Namibia 57
50 Greece 59
49 Armenia 60
49 Jordan 60
49 Slovakia 60
47 Belarus 63
47 Croatia 63
47 Cuba 63
47 Sao Tome and Principe 63
45 Montenegro 67
45 Senegal 67
44 Bulgaria 69
44 Hungary 69
44 Jamaica 69
44 Romania 69
44 South Africa 69
44 Tunisia 69
43 Ghana 75
43 Maldives 75
43 Vanuatu 75
42 Argentina 78
42 Bahrain 78
42 China 78
42 Kuwait 78
42 Solomon Islands 78
41 Benin 83
41 Guyana 83
41 Lesotho 83
40 Burkina Faso 86
40 India 86
40 Morocco 86
40 Timor-Leste 86
40 Trinidad and Tobago 86
40 Turkey 86
39 Colombia 92
39 Ecuador 92
38 Brazil 94
38 Ethiopia 94
38 Kazakhstan 94
38 Peru 94
38  Serbia 94
38 Sri Lanka 94
38  Suriname 94
38 Tanzania 94
37 The Gambia 102
37 Indonesia 102
36 Albania 104
36 Algeria 104
36 Cote d'Ivoire 104
36 El Salvador 104
36 Kosovo 104
36 Thailand 104
36 Vietnam 104
35 Bosnia and Herzegovia 111
35 Mongolia 111
35 North Macedonia 111
35 Panama 111
34 Moldova 115
34 Philippines 115
33 Egypt 117
33 Eswatini 117
33 Nepal 117
33 Sierra Leone 117
33 Ukraine 117
33 Zambia 117
32 Niger 123
31 Bolivia 124
31 Kenya 124
31 Kyrgyzstan 124
31 Mexico 124
31 Pakistan 124
30 Azerbaijan 129
30 Gabon 129
30 Malawi 129
30 Mall 129
30 Russia 129
29 Laos 134
29 Mauritania 134
29 Togo 134
28 Dominican Republic 137
28 Guinea 137
28 Liberia 137
28 Myanmar 137
28 Paraguay 137
27 Angola 142
27 Djibouti 142
27 Papua New Guinea 142
27 Uganda 142
26 Bangladesh 146
26 Central African Republic 146
26 Uzbekistan 146
25 Cameroon 149
25 Guatemala 149
25 Iran 149
25 Lebanon 149
25 Madagascar 149
25 Mozambique 149
25 Nigeria 149
25 Tajikistan 149
24 Honduras 157
24 Zimbabwe 157
22 Nicaragua 159
21 Cambodia 160
21 Chad 160
21 Comoros 160
21 Eritrea 160
21 Iraq 160
19 Afghanistan 165
19 Burundi 165
19 Congo 165
19 Guinea Bissau 165
19 Turkmenistan 165
18 The Democratic Republic of the Congo 170
18 Haiti 170
18 Korea, North 170
17 Libya 173
16 Equatorial Guinea 174
16 Sudan 174
15 Venezuela 176
15 Yemen 176
13 Syria 178
12 Somalia 179
12 South Sudan 179

CPI 2020: Recommendations

In a bid to curb COVID-19 pandemic and corruption, Transparency International underscored several recommendations in CPI 2020 report. 

1- Countries must strengthen oversight institutions. 

2- It is essential for countries to ensure open and transparent contracting. 

3- Countries across the globe must defend democracy and promote civic space. 

4- In addition to the above, the countries must publish relevant data and guarantee access. 

CPI 2020: Methodology

Below mentioned steps are taken to calculate CPI:

1- Data sources: Each data source must fulfil the following criteria: (a) Quantifies risks or perceptions of corruption in the public sector (b) Is based on a reliable and valid methodology (c) Comes from a reputable organisation (d) Allows for sufficient variation of scores to distinguish between countries (e) Ranks a substantial number of countries (f) Considers only the assessments of country experts or business people (g) Is regularly updated. 

It is to be noted that CPI 2020 has been calculated using 13 different data sources from 12 different institutions that capture perceptions of corruption within the past two years. 

2- Standardisation on a scale from 0 to 100: It is done by subtracting the mean of each source in the baseline year from
each country score, then dividing by the standard deviation of that source in the baseline year. After this, the scores are transformed to the CPI scale by multiplying them with the value of the CPI standard deviation in 2012 (20) and adding the mean of the CPI in 2012 (45), so that the dataset fits the CPI’s 0-100 scale.

3- Calculation of average: A minimum of three sources must assess the country to be included in the CPI. A nation's CPI is calculated as the average of all standardised scores available for that country and are rounded to whole numbers. 

4- Measure of uncertainty: The CPI score is accompanied by a standard error and confidence interval. It captures the variation across the data sources available for a country or territory. 

Source: Transparency International

