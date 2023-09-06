Here are 8 Countries That Changed Their Names.

The G20 Summit 2023 has caused a huge debate in its host country. Recently, a dinner invite was sent out which mentioned President Droupadi Murmuas as the ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India.’ This seemingly harmless invitation has resulted in panic and debate among the citizens. There are numerous countries in the world that have officially changed their names throughout history. In this article, we will take a look at 8 countries that changed their names.

Here are the countries that changed names:

1. Burma -> Myanmar

2. Ceylon -> Sri Lanka

3. East Pakistan -> Bangladesh

4. Czech Republic -> Czechia

5. Turkey -> Türkiye

6. Siam -> Thailand

7. Persia -> Iran

8. Swaziland -> Kingdom of eSwatini

Fun Fact: The Union Of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) disintegrated into 15 countries in 1991. Russia was formed after the fall of the USSR. The USSR is NOT the former name of the Russian Federation.

Also Read | G20 Summit New Delhi 2023: Schedule, Venue, and participating Countries. Everything You Need to Know.

Countries that changed their names

1. Burma -> Myanmar

Source: On the Go Tours

In 1989, the government of the Southeast Asian nation changed its name from the “Union of Burma” to the “Union of Myanmar.” The change was made to remove the traces of colonization post-independence.

The British officially recognized the nation, which was called by various names prior to the colonization, as the “Union of Burma” in 1886. The name was derived from the dominant ethnic group which was called “Bamar.”

2. Ceylon -> Sri Lanka

Source: National Geographic

In 1972, after “Ceylon” became a republic nation, its name was changed to “Sri Lanka.” The name change, again, was driven by the aim to erase colonial traces from the nation.

In 1978, the island nation’s name was again changed from “The Republic of Sri Lanka” to the “Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.”

3. East Pakistan -> Bangladesh

Source: Britannica

In 1971, the region of East Pakistan became a separate nation and became officially recognised as “Bangladesh.” Internal conflicts between West Pakistan and East Pakistan, such as economic disparity, refusal to accept Bengali as its official language, and oppression by West Pakistan’s army led to the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

As violence between the two escalated, a number of refugees stormed to the Indian capital, New Delhi, which prompted the Indian government to intrude. On 16 December 1971, the Pakistani Army admitted defeat and signed the Simla Agreement, which subsequently led to the creation of the independent state of Bangladesh.

4. Czech Republic -> Czechia

Source: Hotels.com

In 2016, the United Nations officially recognized Czechia as the official name of the middle European country. The country changed its name to make it easier for companies and sports teams to utilise its name on products and gear.

However, the name Czechia is still unknown globally as well as domestically. In fact, even the current Prime Minister was not aware of the fact that his country’s name has been changed to Czechia.

5. Turkey -> Türkiye

Source: National Geographic

In June 2022, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavuşolu appealed to the United Nations to officially change “Turkey” to “Türkiye.” The appeal was based on a directive issued by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who stated that Türkiye "best represents and expresses the culture, civilisation, and values of the Turkish nation."

The name became widely acceptable after a series of earthquakes ravaged the nation and prominent media sites used Türkiye instead of Turkey.

6. Siam -> Thailand

Source: Hotels.com

In 1948, the name “Siam” officially changed to the “Kingdom of Thailand.” The name was chosen to represent the nation as a more contemporary and independent nation.

The name “Thailand” means “Land for the Thais” which gave a new sense of belonging to the citizens.

7. Persia -> Iran

Source: Immigrant Invest

Up until March 1935, the Middle Eastern nation Iran was known as Persia. The change was brought on by the then-king of the Middle Eastern nation Reza Shah to mark new beginnings for the country.

The country was heavily influenced by Western nations. To erase the Western influences the term "Iran" was chosen for its connection to the Aryan race, representing all ethnicities within the nation.

8. Swaziland -> Kingdom of eSwatini

Source: Pinterest

In 2018, the small South African country, Swaziland officially changed its name to eSwatini. The monarch of the country, King Mswatti III officially changed the name to celebrate its freedom from Britain.

The name eSwatini, which means the land of the Swazis (the natives) was chosen to create a firmer sense of belonging in the heart of its citizens.

Will India change its name to Bharat?

It has not yet been decided. Both India and Bharat are official names of the country. Prime Minister Modi-led government will appear in a special Parliament Session to decide on the course of action. The session will be held from September 18 to September 20.

Related | India vs. Bharat: Check, What Does the Constitution Say About the Name?











