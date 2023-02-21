Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 Winners List: Best Actor, Actress, Movie and Other Details

Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 Winners List: The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is given out every year at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organization established by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The honoree is recognized for making an "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema." And these winners are chosen by a committee made up of prominent figures from the Indian film industry.

The 69th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards was attended by prominent Bollywood and Television celebrities who were honored at the event for their contribution to Indian cinema, on Monday. Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi along with her husband winning the Best Actor for Brahmastra (Part 1: Shiva). The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹1,000,000 (US$13,000).

Complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 Winners

S.No Category Name Film/Song/Series/Serial 1. Best Film - Kashmir Files 2. Film Of The Year - RRR 3 Best Actor Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva 4. Best Actress Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi 5. Critics Best Actor Varun Dhawan Bhediya 6. Critics Best Actress Vidya Balan Jalsa 7. Best Director R. Balki Chup 8. Best Cinematographer PS Vinod Vikram Vedha 9. Most Promising Actor Rishabh Shetty Kantara 10. Best Actor In A Supporting Role Manish Paul Jugg Jugg Jeeyo 11. Best Playback Singer (Male) Sachet Tandon Maiyya Mainu from Jersey 12. Best Playback Singer (Female) Neeti Mohan Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi 13. Best Web Series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (Hindi) 14. Most Versatile Actor Anupam Kher The Kashmir Files 15. Television Series Of The Year Anupamaa 16. Best Actor In A Television Series Zain Imam For Fanaa (Ishq Mein Marjawaan) 17. Best Actress In A Television Series Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 18. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry Rekha 19. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry Hariharan

Why India's highest Cinema award given in the name of Dadasaheb Phalke?

Dadasaheb Phalke's real name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke. He was born on April 30, 1870, in Trimbak, Maharashtra, to a Chitpavan Brahmin family who spoke Marathi. He received training in acting and photography at Mumbai's Sir JJ School of Art. After that, he travelled to Germany to study filmmaking. Upon his return to India, he produced Raja Harishchandra, the country's first feature-length silent film. He received the honorary title of "Father of Indian Cinema" for his sincere commitment to and conviction in cinema.

Later, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award was established by the Indian government in 1969 to recognize and appreciate the best performances of the year across a variety of categories as a way to honour his exemplary contributions.

