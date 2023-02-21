JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 Winners List: Best Actor, Actress, Movie and Other Details

Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 Winners: The 69th Dadasaheb Phalke Award ceremony was held on Monday. Check the complete list of winners in different categories in this article.
Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 Winners List: The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is given out every year at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organization established by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.  The honoree is recognized for making an "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema." And these winners are chosen by a  committee made up of prominent figures from the Indian film industry.

The 69th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards was attended by prominent Bollywood and Television celebrities who were honored at the event for their contribution to Indian cinema, on Monday. Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi along with her husband winning the Best Actor for Brahmastra (Part 1: Shiva). The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹1,000,000 (US$13,000).

S.No

Category

Name

Film/Song/Series/Serial

1.

Best Film

-

Kashmir Files

2.

Film Of The Year

-

RRR

3

Best Actor

Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva

4.

Best Actress

Alia Bhatt

Gangubai Kathiawadi

5.

Critics Best Actor

Varun Dhawan

Bhediya

6.

Critics Best Actress

Vidya Balan

Jalsa

7.

Best Director

R. Balki

Chup

8.

Best Cinematographer

PS Vinod

Vikram Vedha

9.

Most Promising Actor

Rishabh Shetty

Kantara

10.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Manish Paul

Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

11.

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Sachet Tandon

Maiyya Mainu from Jersey

12.

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neeti Mohan

Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi

13.

Best Web Series

  

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (Hindi)

14.

Most Versatile Actor

Anupam Kher

The Kashmir Files

15.

Television Series Of The Year

  

Anupamaa

16.

Best Actor In A Television Series

Zain Imam For Fanaa

(Ishq Mein Marjawaan)

17.

Best Actress In A Television Series

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin

18.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry

Rekha

  

19.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry

Hariharan

  

Why India's highest Cinema award given in the name of Dadasaheb Phalke?

Dadasaheb Phalke's real name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke. He was born on April 30, 1870, in Trimbak, Maharashtra, to a Chitpavan Brahmin family who spoke Marathi. He received training in acting and photography at Mumbai's Sir JJ School of Art. After that, he travelled to Germany to study filmmaking. Upon his return to India, he produced Raja Harishchandra, the country's first feature-length silent film. He received the honorary title of "Father of Indian Cinema" for his sincere commitment to and conviction in cinema.

Later, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award was established by the Indian government in 1969 to recognize and appreciate the best performances of the year across a variety of categories as a way to honour his exemplary contributions.

FAQ

Who is the Winner of Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for Best Actress?

Alia Bhatt won Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Who is the Winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for Best Actor?

Ranbir Kapoor won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for Best Actor.

Who got the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.
