Explained: Dam Safety Bill 2019- Provisions & Details

The Dam Safety Bill 2019 provides for the surveillance, inspection and operation of some of the dams in India. The Bill finally got the nod of the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha in August 2019.

The Bill had many clauses that were being opposed by many members of the Opposition parties.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the legislation would create a National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). This system will have the power to impose penalties. A clause has also been added to the bill to impose punishment on the states or people if the norms are not adhered to.

Dam Safety Bill: Major Provisions-

This Bill would be helping all the states and Union Territories adopt uniform dam safety procedures. As per the text, it would "provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters, and to provide for an institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto".

“When the Machchhu Morbi dam broke in 1976, thousands of people lost their lives. When the Morbi dam broke, for the first time in this country a discussion started to set up a systematic protocol. A committee was formed at that time, which held comprehensive discussions with the states….The committee had proposed to make a protocol around the safety of the dams…There is an opportunity to support the legislation after 40 years,” he said.

There would also be a National Committee on Dam Safety with a three-year tenure. It would be comprised of

The chairman of the Central Water Commission Maximum of 10 representatives of the Central Government in the ranks of joint secretary Maximum of seven representatives of the state governments Three experts

This organization is responsible for dam safety.

The NDSA would be established within two months. It would implement policy and guidelines suggested by NCDS.

The Government of the State would establish a State Dam Safety Organization within six months. This would be trusted with perpetual surveillance of the dams. It would also carry out inspections and monitor the operation and maintenance of the specified dams.

The State Dam Safety Organization also needs to report events such as dam failures to the National Dam Safety Authority. It also maintains the records of major dam incidents of each specific dam.

What is the context for Dam Safety Bill:

Dams in India are constructed and maintained by the states. Some dams are also maintained by autonomous bodies. The Centre came up with the Dam Safety Bill in 2018 against the backdrop of over 5200 large dams in India. The dam security is an issue of concern because of the lack of legal and institutional architecture. Unsafe dams are a hazard and they may break and also cause disasters. This is the major reason for the Dam Safety Bill to be brought about.

The Bill is being opposed by many states especially Tamil Nadu. It is being opposed as the Centre has not considered the ideas of the states.

