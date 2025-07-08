Which Is The Oldest Metro Line In Delhi? Check All Details Here

As we know, India is the third-largest metro network in the world, and among the largest metro networks in India, the Delhi Metro is the largest metro network. In the Delhi Metro Network, there are a total of 12 operational metro lines in Delhi, which are Line 1- Red Line, Line 2- Yellow Line, Line 3- Blue Line, Line 4- Blue Line, Line 5- Green Line, Line 6- Violet Line, Line 7- Pink Line, Line 8- Magenta Line, Line 9- Grey Line, Orange Line (Airport Express), Aqua Line, and Rapid Metro (Gurugram).
In this article, we are going to look at all the metro stations and routes of the Delhi Metro's Red Line. But before moving on to all the stations and routes of the Red Line, look at the article before this one, “Metro Lines In Delhi: Check The List Of Delhi Metro Network Here.”
Source: Delhimetrorail.info
|
Operational Delhi Metro Network
|
~
|
Line
|
Length (KM)
|
No. Of Stations
|
Line 1- Red Line
|
34.55
|
29
|
Line 2 - Yellow Line
|
49.02
|
27
|
Line 3- Blue Line
|
56.11
|
50
|
Line 4- Blue Line
|
08.51
|
8
|
Line 5- Green Line
|
28.79
|
23
|
Line 6- Violet Line
|
46.34
|
34
|
Line 7- Pink Line
|
59.24
|
38
|
Line 8- Magenta Line
|
37.46
|
25
|
Line 9- Grey Line
|
5.19
|
4
|
Orange Line
|
22.91
|
6
Data Source: https://web.iitd.ac.in/~tobiastoll/Metro.pdf
|
Other Metros in the National Capital Region (NCR)
|
Line
|
Length (KM)
|
No. Of Stations
|
Aqua Line
|
29.17
|
21
|
Rapid Metro (Gurugram)
|
12.85
|
11
Data Source: https://web.iitd.ac.in/~tobiastoll/Metro.pdf
|
Note:
Total Length of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC): 390.14
Total Station Under Delhi Metro: 286
Which Is The Oldest Metro Line In Delhi?
Source: DMRC
Line 1- Red Line
Starting Station: Rithala
Ending Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)
You will wonder to know which is the oldest metro line in the Delhi Metro. Do you know which it is? It is the Delhi Metro Red Line. The first line of the Delhi Metro was the Red Line, which was inaugurated in 2002 from Shahdara to Tis Hazari. In the Red Line of the Delhi Metro Network, there are a total of 29 stations.
Here is the list of all 29 station of Delhi Metro Red Line
|
S.No.
|
Station Name
|
Distance (km)
|
Line Connectivity
|
1
|
Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)
|
0.0
|
–
|
2
|
Hindon River
|
1.0
|
–
|
3
|
Arthala
|
2.5
|
–
|
4
|
Mohan Nagar
|
3.2
|
–
|
5
|
Shyam Park
|
4.5
|
–
|
6
|
Major Mohit Sharma
|
5.7
|
–
|
7
|
Raj Bagh
|
6.9
|
–
|
8
|
Shaheed Nagar
|
8.2
|
–
|
9
|
Dilshad Garden
|
9.4
|
–
|
10
|
Jhil Mil
|
10.3
|
–
|
11
|
Mansarovar Park
|
11.4
|
–
|
12
|
Shahdara
|
12.5
|
–
|
13
|
Welcome
|
13.7
|
Connects with Pink Line
|
14
|
Seelampur
|
14.8
|
–
|
15
|
Shastri Park
|
16.4
|
–
|
16
|
Kashmere Gate
|
18.5
|
Connects with Violet Line
|
17
|
Tis Hazari
|
19.7
|
–
|
18
|
Pul Bangash
|
20.6
|
–
|
19
|
Pratap Nagar
|
21.4
|
–
|
20
|
Shastri Nagar
|
23.1
|
–
|
21
|
Inderlok
|
24.3
|
Connects with Green Line
|
22
|
Kanhaiya Nagar
|
25.5
|
–
|
23
|
Keshav Puram
|
26.2
|
–
|
24
|
Netaji Subhash Place
|
27.4
|
Connects with Pink Line
|
25
|
Kohat Enclave
|
28.6
|
–
|
26
|
Pitam Pura
|
29.6
|
–
|
27
|
Rohini East
|
30.4
|
–
|
28
|
Rohini West
|
31.7
|
–
|
29
|
Rithala
|
32.7
|
–
Source: delhimetrorail.info/line/Red_Line
Conclusion
The Red Line is the oldest and first operational metro line in the Delhi Metro network, inaugurated in 2002 between Shahdara and Tis Hazari. Spanning 34.55 km with 29 stations, it laid the foundation for Delhi’s extensive metro system, connecting key regions and boosting urban transportation in the NCR.
