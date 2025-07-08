Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Red Line is the oldest metro line in Delhi, marking the beginning of the Delhi Metro Rail journey. Officially inaugurated in 2002, it first ran between Shahdara and Tis Hazari, setting a strong foundation for India's largest metro network. Today, the Red Line spans 34.55 km and connects 29 stations, from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda). As part of the 12 operational lines in the National Capital Region, the Red Line not only serves millions daily but also links key interchange stations such as Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, and Netaji Subhash Place. This article covers the full list of stations, distances, and line connectivity, offering a comprehensive look at Delhi Metro's historic first corridor.

Jul 8, 2025, 18:34 IST
Which Is The Oldest Metro Line In Delhi? Check All Details Here

As we know, India is the third-largest metro network in the world, and among the largest metro networks in India, the Delhi Metro is the largest metro network. In the Delhi Metro Network, there are a total of 12 operational metro lines in Delhi, which are Line 1- Red Line, Line 2- Yellow Line, Line 3- Blue Line, Line 4- Blue Line, Line 5- Green Line, Line 6- Violet Line, Line 7- Pink Line, Line 8- Magenta Line, Line 9- Grey Line, Orange Line (Airport Express), Aqua Line, and Rapid Metro (Gurugram).

In this article, we are going to look at all the metro stations and routes of the Delhi Metro's Red Line. But before moving on to all the stations and routes of the Red Line, look at the article before this one, Metro Lines In Delhi: Check The List Of Delhi Metro Network Here.”


Source: Delhimetrorail.info

Operational Delhi Metro Network

~

Line

Length (KM)

No. Of Stations
 

Line 1- Red Line

34.55

29
 

Line 2 - Yellow Line

49.02

27
 

Line 3- Blue Line

56.11

50
 

Line 4- Blue Line

08.51

8
 

Line 5- Green Line

28.79

23
 

Line 6- Violet Line

46.34

34
 

Line 7- Pink Line

59.24

38
 

Line 8- Magenta Line

37.46

25
 

Line 9- Grey Line

5.19

4
 

Orange Line
(Airport Express)

22.91

6

Data Source: https://web.iitd.ac.in/~tobiastoll/Metro.pdf

Other Metros in the National Capital Region (NCR)

Line

Length (KM)

No. Of Stations

Aqua Line

29.17

21

Rapid Metro (Gurugram)

12.85

11

Data Source: https://web.iitd.ac.in/~tobiastoll/Metro.pdf

Note:

Total Length of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC): 390.14

Total Station Under Delhi Metro: 286

Which Is The Oldest Metro Line In Delhi?

Source: DMRC

Line 1- Red Line

Starting Station: Rithala

Ending Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)

You will wonder to know which is the oldest metro line in the Delhi Metro. Do you know which it is? It is the Delhi Metro Red Line. The first line of the Delhi Metro was the Red Line, which was inaugurated in 2002 from Shahdara to Tis Hazari. In the Red Line of the Delhi Metro Network, there are a total of 29 stations. 

Here is the list of all 29 station of Delhi Metro Red Line

S.No.

Station Name

Distance (km)

Line Connectivity

1

Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)

0.0

2

Hindon River

1.0

3

Arthala

2.5

4

Mohan Nagar

3.2

5

Shyam Park

4.5

6

Major Mohit Sharma

5.7

7

Raj Bagh

6.9

8

Shaheed Nagar

8.2

9

Dilshad Garden

9.4

10

Jhil Mil

10.3

11

Mansarovar Park

11.4

12

Shahdara

12.5

13

Welcome

13.7

Connects with Pink Line

14

Seelampur

14.8

15

Shastri Park

16.4

16

Kashmere Gate

18.5

Connects with Violet Line

17

Tis Hazari

19.7

18

Pul Bangash

20.6

19

Pratap Nagar

21.4

20

Shastri Nagar

23.1

21

Inderlok

24.3

Connects with Green Line

22

Kanhaiya Nagar

25.5

23

Keshav Puram

26.2

24

Netaji Subhash Place

27.4

Connects with Pink Line

25

Kohat Enclave

28.6

26

Pitam Pura

29.6

27

Rohini East

30.4

28

Rohini West

31.7

29

Rithala

32.7

Source: delhimetrorail.info/line/Red_Line

Conclusion

The Red Line is the oldest and first operational metro line in the Delhi Metro network, inaugurated in 2002 between Shahdara and Tis Hazari. Spanning 34.55 km with 29 stations, it laid the foundation for Delhi’s extensive metro system, connecting key regions and boosting urban transportation in the NCR.


