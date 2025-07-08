Which Is The Oldest Metro Line In Delhi? Check All Details Here

As we know, India is the third-largest metro network in the world, and among the largest metro networks in India, the Delhi Metro is the largest metro network. In the Delhi Metro Network, there are a total of 12 operational metro lines in Delhi, which are Line 1- Red Line, Line 2- Yellow Line, Line 3- Blue Line, Line 4- Blue Line, Line 5- Green Line, Line 6- Violet Line, Line 7- Pink Line, Line 8- Magenta Line, Line 9- Grey Line, Orange Line (Airport Express), Aqua Line, and Rapid Metro (Gurugram).

In this article, we are going to look at all the metro stations and routes of the Delhi Metro's Red Line. But before moving on to all the stations and routes of the Red Line, look at the article before this one, "Metro Lines In Delhi: Check The List Of Delhi Metro Network Here."





Source: Delhimetrorail.info