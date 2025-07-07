Metro Lines In Delhi: Check The List Of Delhi Metro Network Here

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), which was officially registered on 03 May 1995, is recognised as the largest metro network in India and the third-largest metro network in the world, covering 1000 km of metro routes and also working to extend the metro network.
DMRC was registered under the Companies Act of 1956 for the implementation and subsequent operation of the metro rail in Delhi. To manage the transportation in the capital City of India, New Delhi, there has been an effort to manage the Delhi Metro Network correctly to manage the daily operations and transportation of India’s capital city. Apart from this, the fourth-largest economy in the world also has tough competition from its neighbour, China, and can become the second-largest network in the world if India successfully constructs its metro network, overtaking the US, which has 1389 km.
Source: Delhimetrorail.info
In this article, we will explore all the Metro Lines in Delhi, which are operational under DMRC. So, let’s dive into this article to check the list of the Delhi Metro network.
|
Operational Delhi Metro Network
|
~
|
Line
|
Length (KM)
|
No. Of Stations
|1.
|
Line 1- Red Line
|
34.55
|
29
|2.
|
Line 2 - Yellow Line
|
49.02
|
27
|3.
|
Line 3- Blue Line
|
56.11
|
50
|4.
|
Line 4- Blue Line
|
08.51
|
8
|5.
|
Line 5- Green Line
|
28.79
|
23
|6.
|
Line 6- Violet Line
|
46.34
|
34
|7.
|
Line 7- Pink Line
|
59.24
|
38
|8.
|
Line 8- Magenta Line
|
37.46
|
25
|9.
|
Line 9- Grey Line
|
5.19
|
4
|10.
|
Orange Line
|
22.91
|
6
Data Source: https://web.iitd.ac.in/~tobiastoll/Metro.pdf
|
Other Metros in the National Capital Region (NCR)
|
Line
|
Length (KM)
|
No. Of Stations
|
Aqua Line
|
29.17
|
21
|
Rapid Metro (Gurugram)
|
12.85
|
11
Data Source: https://web.iitd.ac.in/~tobiastoll/Metro.pdf
|
Note:
Total Length of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC): 390.14 km
Total Station Under Delhi Metro: 286
Overview of the List Of Delhi Metro Network
1. Line 1- Red Line:
Starting Station: Rithala
Ending Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)
2. Line 2- Yellow Line:
Starting Station: Samaypur Badli
Ending Station: Millennium City Centre, Gurugram
3. Line 3- Blue Line:
Starting Station: Dwarka Sector 21
Ending Station: Noida Electronic City
4. Line 4- Blue Line:
Starting Station: Yamuna Bank
Ending Station: Vaishali
5. Line 5- Green Line:
Starting Station: Kirti Nagar/Inderlok
Ending Station: Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh)
6. Line 6- Violet Line:
Starting Station: Kashmiri Gate
Ending Station: Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)
7. Line 7- Pink Line:
Starting Station: Majlis Park
Ending Station: Shiv Vihar
8. Line 8- Magenta Line:
Starting Station: Janakpuri West
Ending Station: Botanical Garden
9. Line 9- GreyLine:
Starting Station: Dwarka
Ending Station: Dhansa Bus Stand
10. Orange Line (Airport Express):
Starting Station: New Delhi
Ending Station: Dwarka Sector 21
11. Aqua Line:
Starting Station: Noida Sector 51
Ending Station: Depot Station (Greater Noida)
12. Rapid Metro (Gurugram):
Starting Station: Sector 55-56 (Gurugram)
Ending Station: Phase-3 (Gurugram)
Conclusion
The Delhi Metro, managed by DMRC, is India's largest metro network which is spanning over 390 km with 286 stations. It comprises 10 operational lines plus NCR extensions (Aqua and Rapid Metro), facilitating daily transportation in India's capital and aiming for further expansion.
