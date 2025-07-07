Metro Lines In Delhi: Check The List Of Delhi Metro Network Here

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), which was officially registered on 03 May 1995, is recognised as the largest metro network in India and the third-largest metro network in the world, covering 1000 km of metro routes and also working to extend the metro network.

DMRC was registered under the Companies Act of 1956 for the implementation and subsequent operation of the metro rail in Delhi. To manage the transportation in the capital City of India, New Delhi, there has been an effort to manage the Delhi Metro Network correctly to manage the daily operations and transportation of India’s capital city. Apart from this, the fourth-largest economy in the world also has tough competition from its neighbour, China, and can become the second-largest network in the world if India successfully constructs its metro network, overtaking the US, which has 1389 km.