Metro Lines In Delhi: Check The List Of Delhi Metro Network Here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), established in 1995, operates the largest metro network in India and the third-largest in the world, covering over 390 km with 286 stations. Designed to streamline transportation in New Delhi, it features 10 operational lines, including the Red, Yellow, Blue, Green, Violet, Pink, Magenta, Grey, and Airport Express (Orange) Lines. Extensions into the National Capital Region (NCR) include the Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida) and Rapid Metro (Gurugram). With ambitions to surpass the US and compete with China, India’s metro infrastructure is rapidly expanding. This article provides a complete breakdown of all Delhi Metro Lines, their length, number of stations, and start-end terminals, offering an informative guide to the entire Delhi Metro network.

Jul 7, 2025, 16:45 IST

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), which was officially registered on 03 May 1995, is recognised as the largest metro network in India and the third-largest metro network in the world, covering 1000 km of metro routes and also working to extend the metro network.

DMRC was registered under the Companies Act of 1956 for the implementation and subsequent operation of the metro rail in Delhi. To manage the transportation in the capital City of India, New Delhi, there has been an effort to manage the Delhi Metro Network correctly to manage the daily operations and transportation of India’s capital city. Apart from this, the fourth-largest economy in the world also has tough competition from its neighbour, China, and can become the second-largest network in the world if India successfully constructs its metro network, overtaking the US, which has 1389 km.

In this article, we will explore all the Metro Lines in Delhi, which are operational under DMRC. So, let’s dive into this article to check the list of the Delhi Metro network.

Operational Delhi Metro Network

~

Line

Length (KM)

No. Of Stations
 1. 

Line 1- Red Line

34.55

29
 2. 

Line 2 - Yellow Line

49.02

27
 3. 

Line 3- Blue Line

56.11

50
4.  

Line 4- Blue Line

08.51

8
5.  

Line 5- Green Line

28.79

23
6.  

Line 6- Violet Line

46.34

34
7.  

Line 7- Pink Line

59.24

38
8.  

Line 8- Magenta Line

37.46

25
9.  

Line 9- Grey Line

5.19

4
10.  

Orange Line
(Airport Express)

22.91

6

Other Metros in the National Capital Region (NCR)

Line

Length (KM)

No. Of Stations

Aqua Line

29.17

21

Rapid Metro (Gurugram)

12.85

11

Note:

Total Length of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC): 390.14 km

Total Station Under Delhi Metro: 286

Overview of the List Of Delhi Metro Network

1. Line 1- Red Line:

Starting Station: Rithala

Ending Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)

2. Line 2- Yellow Line:

Starting Station: Samaypur Badli

Ending Station: Millennium City Centre, Gurugram

3. Line 3- Blue Line:

Starting Station: Dwarka Sector 21

Ending Station: Noida Electronic City

4. Line 4- Blue Line:

Starting Station: Yamuna Bank

Ending Station: Vaishali

5. Line 5- Green Line:

Starting Station: Kirti Nagar/Inderlok

Ending Station: Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh)

6. Line 6- Violet Line:

Starting Station: Kashmiri Gate

Ending Station: Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)

7. Line 7- Pink Line:

Starting Station: Majlis Park

Ending Station: Shiv Vihar

8. Line 8- Magenta Line:

Starting Station: Janakpuri West

Ending Station: Botanical Garden

9. Line 9- GreyLine:

Starting Station: Dwarka

Ending Station: Dhansa Bus Stand

10. Orange Line (Airport Express):

Starting Station: New Delhi

Ending Station: Dwarka Sector 21

11. Aqua Line:

Starting Station: Noida Sector 51

Ending Station: Depot Station (Greater Noida)

12. Rapid Metro (Gurugram):

Starting Station: Sector 55-56 (Gurugram)

Ending Station: Phase-3 (Gurugram)

Conclusion

The Delhi Metro, managed by DMRC, is India's largest metro network which is spanning over 390 km with 286 stations. It comprises 10 operational lines plus NCR extensions (Aqua and Rapid Metro), facilitating daily transportation in India's capital and aiming for further expansion.


