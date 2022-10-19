Dhanteras 2022: What to do, what to buy, why to celebrate Dhanteras and more

Diwali is not a one-day festival, but a mega event celebrated all over the country. The festival is known as the "festival of lights", and is celebrated with immense joy and excitement.

The 5-day festivities begin with Dhanteras.

The day holds great importance in Hindu mythology and is celebrated with immense pleasure and fervor all over the country.

This year, Dhanteras falls on 23rd October 2022.









The festival of Dhanteras

The festival of Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious, especially for the ones who seek financial wish fulfillment.

On this day, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi are worshiped. The festival has many names and is also known as Dhanvantri Jayanti and Dhantrayodashi.

Dhanteras is observed every year on the 13th Lunar day of Krishna Paksha, in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar.







Why do we celebrate Dhanteras?

According to Hindu mythology, it is widely believed that Goddess Laxmi arose from the sea on Dhanteras.

It is also believed that Goddess Laxmi visits the homes of devotees on this day to bless them and shower them with prosperity.







For folks in the business, the festival of Dhanteras is considered extremely important and auspicious.









What to do on Dhanteras?







The festival of Dhanteras holds great importance in Hindu mythology. Purchasing gold and silver on this day is considered extremely auspicious and is said to bring them good fortune.







Electronic devices, home appliances, vehicles, property, and other valuable assets are also purchased on this auspicious day.







People not only consider starting their business on Dhanteras auspicious but also prefer investments to be done on this day.

Basically, every purchase or sale done in good faith or any other monetary transaction is considered auspicious on Dhanteras.

Apart from shopping, people also visit their family and friends, exchange gifts, wish and bless them, and have a great family time on this day.