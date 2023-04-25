[Latest] Dhruv Rathee Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Dhruv Rathee?

Dhruv Rathee is an Indian YouTuber, activist, and content creator who gained prominence on social media for his videos and blogs on politics, social issues, and environmental causes. He has a significant following on his social media channels for his analytical, insightful, and fact-based approach to topics such as climate change, corruption, and public policy in India. Dhruv Rathee's net worth is $3.4 million, according to YouTubers.me.

His YouTube channel has over 10.6 million subscribers and features videos on a wide range of topics, including economics, politics, and technology. He is an advocate for renewable energy and sustainable living as well.

Dhruv Rathee’s net worth in rupees is 27 crores INR.

Dhruv Rathee Net Worth $3.4 million Monthly Income $59k USD or 48 lakhs INR Date of Birth 8 October 1994 Age 28 Nationality Indian

Dhruv Rathee’s early career

Dhruv Rathee started his career as a software engineer after completing his bachelor's degree in engineering in Germany. However, he soon realised that his true passion lay in content creation, and he started to focus more on these areas.

Rathee started his YouTube channel in 2013. He initially posted travel vlogs and soon shifted his focus to politics and social issues after the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by a landslide. His channel gained traction for his analytical and fact-based approach to these topics.

Over the years, Rathee has become a prominent voice in India's social media landscape, and he has been recognised for his work in promoting transparency, accountability, and social justice.

Dhruv Rathee's Net Worth and Earning Assets 2023

Dhruv Rathee’s net worth today is $3.4 million, according to YouTuber.me. The majority of his earnings come from the monetization of his YouTube channel. There might be other income assets for Rathee; however, that information is not publicly available.

Dhruv Rathee Houses and Real Estate Properties

Unfortunately, no reliable source of information is available in the public domain about Dhruv Rathee’s houses.

Dhruv Rathee Cars

Unfortunately, no reliable source of information is available in the public domain about Dhruv Rathee’s cars.

Does Dhruv Rathee have any or do charities?

Rathee has donated to and helped the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some Interesting Facts and Quotes of Dhruv Rathee

Interesting Facts:

He graduated from a German university.

He launched a blog named Pee News, which was a satire based on fake news.

He had been writing opinion columns on the editorial page of ThePrint.

His inspiration is the famous journalist, Mr. Ravish Kumar.

To sum up, Dhruv Rathee is a popular Indian YouTuber, content creator, and social media personality. He has a net worth of around $3.4 million.

Recommended |

Gautam Adani Net Worth

Mukesh Ambani Net Worth

Arnold Schwarzenegger Net Worth

Millie Bobby Brown Net Worth

Serena Williams Net Worth

Tim Cook's Net Worth

Bernard Arnault Net Worth

Taylor Swift Net Worth

Selena Gomez Net Worth

Chris Rock Net Worth

Tyler Perry Net Worth

Elon Musk Net Worth

Jeff Bezos Net Worth

Will Smith Net Worth

Michael Jordan Net Worth

Tom Cruise Net Worth