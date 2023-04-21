[Latest] Serena Williams Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Serena Williams?

Serena Williams is an American professional tennis player considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She is also one of the richest athletes in the world. Serena Williams’ net worth is $250 million.

Williams has won a total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, 2 Grand Slam mixed double titles, and four Olympic gold medals. Serena has been ranked world No. 1 in singles tennis by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) between 2002 and 2017 and has been named WTA Player of the Year seven times. Serena and her sister Venus Williams have also been successful in doubles, winning numerous Grand Slam titles together. Serena has become a cultural icon, known for her athleticism, fashion sense, and advocacy for various causes.

Serena Williams’ net worth in rupees is 2052.51 crores INR.

Serena Williams Net Worth $250 million Annual Income $29 million Date of Birth September 26, 1981 Age 41 Height 5’ 9’’ or 1.75 m Nationality American

Serena Williams’s Early Career

Williams was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan, and grew up in Compton, California. She started playing tennis at the age of four with her older sister Venus (also a professional tennis player).

Serena turned pro in 1995, and her breakthrough year came in 1999 when she won her first Grand Slam singles title at the US Open. She followed that up with a victory at the 2002 Olympics in Sydney and continued to dominate the sport throughout the 2000s, winning numerous Grand Slam titles.

Serena's career was interrupted by various injuries and health issues, including a foot injury in 2010 and a pulmonary embolism in 2011, but she returned to the court and continued to win titles. In 2017, she won the Australian Open and she was pregnant at the time. Then she took a break from the sport to give birth to her daughter.

Serena returned to tennis in 2018 and continued to play at a high level, although she did not win any Grand Slam singles titles. In September 2022, Williams announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 40, leaving behind a legacy as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Serena Williams' Net Worth and Earning Assets 2023

Serena Williams’ net worth today stands at around $250 million. The majority of her net worth comes from winning championships. Additionally, she endorses a number of brands and charges a hefty amount of money. According to Sportskeeda, her current brand endorsements include AbbVie, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Audemars Piguet, Away, Beats Electronics, Bumble, DIRECTV, Inc., Ford Motor, Gatorade, Gucci, Hanesbrands, JPMorgan Chase, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Subway, Tapestry, and Wilson Sporting Goods.

Serena Williams Houses and Real Estate Properties

Being one of the richest and most successful women athletes in the world, Williams’ has garnered a fortune to her name. She owns multiple properties in multiple locations. Here is a list of all known houses and real-estate properties owned by the tennis star:

Mansion in Florida

Home in Beverly Hills, California

Serena Williams Cars

The 23 times Grand Slam winner has quite the collection of cars in her garage. Here is a list of all the cars owned by Williams:

Lincoln Navigator

Mini Cooper

Aston Martin Vanquish

Bentley Continental GT

Mercedes G-Wagon

Does Serena Williams have any or do charities?

The tennis star is also known for her charitable work. She owns a charity called the Serena Williams Foundation, which gives an opportunity to underprivileged or downtrodden children in the US to attain education. She is also a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

Moreover, she has also donated to charities like the Small Steps Project, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Hearts of Gold, the Common Ground Foundation, the HollyRod Foundation, World Education, and the Cure for MND Foundation.

Some Interesting Facts and Quotes of Serena Williams

Interesting Facts:

Williams has 39 Grand Slam titles to her name, which is more than any won by a Tennis player- men and women.

She is also a four-time Olympics Gold medal winner.

Williams has earned more from her prize money than any female athlete. She won around $98 million dollars from winning the prize money alone.

She launched a clothing line in 2019. It is known as S by Serena.

She has opened many schools in Africa through her foundation, according to CNN.

Quotes:

“ Think of all the girls who could become top athletes but quit sports because they’re afraid of having too many defined muscles and being made fun of or called unattractive. ”

“ I decided I can’t pay a person to rewind time, so I may as well get over it. ”

“ I think you have to love yourself before you fall in love. I’m still learning to love myself. ”

“ There’s one thing I’m really good at, and that’s hitting the ball over a net, in a box. I’m excellent. ”

“ . With a defeat, when you lose, you get up, you make it better, you try again. That’s what I do in life, when I get down, when I get sick, I don’t want to just stop. I keep going and I try to do more. Everyone always says never give up but you really have to take that to heart and really do never definitely give up. Keep trying. ”

To sum up, Serena Williams, now retired, is one of the greatest tennis players in the world with 39 Grand Slam titles to her name. She has a net worth of $250 million.

Recommendations |

Arnold Schwarzenegger Net Worth

Millie Bobby Brown Net Worth

Ryan Gosling Net Worth

Taylor Swift Net Worth

Selena Gomez Net Worth

Chris Rock Net Worth

Tyler Perry Net Worth

Elon Musk Net Worth

Jeff Bezos Net Worth

Will Smith Net Worth

Michael Jordan Net Worth

Tom Cruise Net Worth