What is the difference between Assembly Election and General Election?

Elections are the most visible symbol of the democratic process. In India, elections to the Lok Sabha and each Vidhan Sabha are carried out using a first-past-the-post electoral system. The electors for each constituency can cast their vote for a single candidate of their choice, and the winner will be the candidate who gets the most votes.

As defined by the Constitution, India has a parliamentary system in which powers are distributed between the central government and the states. The President is the head of the country and the supreme commander-in-chief of all defence forces. Whereas the Prime Minister is the leader of the party of the political alliance having a majority in the national elections to the Lok Sabha. He or She is the leader of the executive branch of the government of India. He is also the chief adviser to the President of India and the head of the Union Council of Ministers.

Regionally, India is divided into states and union territories. Each state has a Chief Minister who is the leader of the party or political alliance that won a majority in the regional elections or state assembly elections.

When do elections take place?

Elections take place every five years for the Lok Sabha and every state legislative assembly unless called earlier. The President can dissolve the Lok Sabha and call a general election before the completion of five years. It can happen if the government no longer commands the confidence of the Lok Sabha and if there is no alternative available to take over. After five years, the legislature has been dissolved, and new elections have been called. Take a look at the difference between assembly election and general election.

Difference between General Election and Assembly Election

Parliamentary General Elections (Lok Sabha)

The Lok Sabha is composed of representatives of the people. He or she is chosen by direct election on the basis of adult suffrage. The maximum strength of the House envisaged by the Constitution is 552. This may include up to 530 members to represent the States and up to 20 members to represent the Union Territories. Two members are nominated by the President of the Anglo-Indian community.

The total elected seats among the states are distributed in such a way that the proportion between the number of seats allotted to each state and the population of the state is practically the same for all states.

Members of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament of India, are elected directly by vote.

The candidate is selected from the set of those candidates who participate in elections in their respective constituencies.

Every citizen of the country over the age of 18 can vote in the election, regardless of their social status, religion, caste, race, or other characteristics, in their respective constituency.

Members of Parliament are the candidates who won the election and hold their seats for five years or until the body is dissolved by the President on the advice of the council of ministers.

An election takes place every five years to elect the 543 MPs (Members of Parliament).

A party needs 272 MPs to form the Central Government, and if a party does not have this many MPs on its own, it can collaborate with other parties to form the government.

The leader of the party or alliance takes an oath as Prime Minister.

State Assembly or Vidhan Sabha Elections

Members of the State Legislative Assembly are also elected directly by vote.

The candidate is chosen from among the candidates who run in their respective constituencies.

Every adult candidate can vote in their respective constituency.

The candidate who wins the state legislative elections is known as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

An MLA holds a seat for five years or until the body is dissolved by the Governor.

The total strength of the assembly depends upon each state, mainly based on size and population.

Here also, the majority party leader or alliance takes an oath as Chief Minister of the State.

What is a by-election?

A by-election is held when an elected candidate leaves an office before the end of their term. And so it is conducted to find a suitable replacement to fill the vacant position. They are also known as "bipolls" in India. Some of the more common reasons for by-elections are: if an MP or MLA resigns, the sudden death of the sitting MP or MLA, etc.

