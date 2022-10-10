Difference between Innate Immunity and Acquired Immunity

Innate immunity and acquired immunity are two types of immunity which provides protection to individuals. In this article, we will be learning about the difference between innate immunity and acquired immunity.
Difference between Innate Immunity and Acquired Immunity: Immunity is the capacity of an organism to resist getting infected by certain diseases due to the presence of an immune system.

 

Humans have three different types of immunity which are known as innate immunity, acquired immunity and passive immunity. We will be learning about the difference between innate immunity and acquired immunity here.

 

Types of Immunity

 

There are three types of immunity present in humans and they are innate immunity, acquired immunity and passive immunity.

Innate Immunity - Present from birth, the natural response to infection

Acquired Immunity - The immunity that is obtained by vaccination or exposure to pathogens is called acquired immunity.

Passive  Immunity - Immunity that is passed by introducing antibodies to a specific pathogen in order to generate an immune response is called passive immunity. It can be passed naturally to the foetus by the mother or by the means of injection into the human body.

 

Let us learn about the differences between innate immunity and acquired immunity.

 

The difference between innate and acquired immunity is as follows

Parameters

Innate Immunity

Acquired Immunity

Definition

Innate immunity is the first line of defence that is present from the birth of an individual 

Acquired immunity is the type of immunity that is obtained either through recovery from disease or getting vaccines

Line of Defence

It is the first line of defence

It is the second line of defence and acts only after the first line of defence is breached.

Specificity

It is non-specific

It is antigen-specific in nature and responds to the specific pathogen.

Response Time

It has a short time

It has a longer response time.

Effectiveness

It is not that much effective when compared to acquired immunity

It is more effective than innate immunity

Memory

innate immunity does not have an immunological memory and it reacts the same way as the first exposure

The acquired has an immunological memory and is responsible for triggering a faster response on the second exposure.

Components

Skin, mucous membranes, phagocytes and epithelial cells form the components of innate immunity

The T-cells and B-cells are the components of acquired immunity

Examples

Inflammatory response to allergy or a cut is an example of innate immunity

The response generated by T and B cells on exposure to the measles virus or any other virus are examples of acquired immunity. 

 

Conclusion

 

Innate immunity is the immunity that is present from birth while acquired immunity is the immunity that is developed in an individual after exposure to a pathogen or through vaccination.

FAQ

Which type of immunity is obtained by vaccination?

Acquired immunity is obtained by vaccination.

Which type of immunity is present from birth?

Innate immunity is present from birth.
