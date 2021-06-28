DRDO successfully flight tested New Generation Nuclear-Capable Agni P Ballistic Missile: Here's all you need to know

In a bid to strengthen India's Credible Deterrence capabilities, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested a New Generation Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile Agni P from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Balasore in Odisha on June 28, 2021.

Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile followed a textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.

Congratulations to @DRDO_India for the maiden successful flight test of Agni P, advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. I compliment the efforts of the team behind this mission. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 28, 2021

DRDO successfully flight tests New Generation Agni P Ballistic Missile https://t.co/vEPsqyfUpG pic.twitter.com/XoYPGiwEpR — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 28, 2021

Key Highlights:

1- Agni P is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is christened Agni Prime.

2- It has a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kms.

3- It is a canisterised missile that can be launched from rail and road.

4- It can be stored for a longer period.

5- Based on requirements, it can be transported across the length and breadth of the country.

6- It weighs half of the Agni III missile.

7- It has many advanced technologies such as composites, propulsion systems, innovative guidance and control mechanisms and state of the art navigation systems.

8- It can be used to target enemy warships in the Indo-Pacific.

Agni is one of the five missiles developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme that started in 1983.

India's first intermediate-range ballistic missile, Agni I was successfully test-fired in May 1989 and was inducted into service in 2004. The missile has a range capability between 700 and 900 kilometres.

