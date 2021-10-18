Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: History, Significance, Facts, Wishes, Gazetted Holiday in India and More About Eid-e-Milad

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Eid Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth and death of Prophet Mohammad. The day is observed around the world by the followers of Islam. The day falls in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and will be celebrated on October 19 this year. In India, Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 is a gazetted holiday.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi: History

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, gained popularity in the 8th-century post the conversion of the Prophet's house into a prayer hall. The conversion was done by the then Caliph Al-Khizuran.

In the 11th century, the day was celebrated in Egypt by the leading clan. Later in the day, people recited verses from Holy Quran and offered prayers.

The current observance of the day started in the 12th century when other Muslim nations such as Syria, Turkey, and Spain started celebrating the day.

Over the years, the day turned into a festive occasion, however, it is not a festival.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: How is the day celebrated?

In the first half of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the followers of Islam celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammad by wearing new clothes, cooking delicacies and exchanging gifts. They also offer namaz and recite Quranic verses.

In the second half of the day, Muslims mourn the death of Prophet Mohammad by remembering the teachings of the Prophet Mohammad, feeding the poor, giving charity and donations, offering namaz and reciting verses from Holy Quran.

Significance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad 2021

The day commemorates both the events related to Prophet Mohammad-- birth and death. It is the day to seek mercy and forgiveness from the Almighty.

About Prophet Mohammad Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him), the last messenger of Allah, was born in 570 CE in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Prophet Mohammad spreaded the message of love and unity among mankind.

Facts related to Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021

1- The two major sects of Islam-- Shia and Sunni-- observe the occasion of Eid-e-Milad on different days in the month of Rabi ul Awwal. The Sunni Muslims observe the day on the 12th of the month while the Shia Muslims observe the day on the 17th of the month.

2- Ottoman Empire was the first to declare a holiday of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in the year 1588.

3- Many followers of Islam believe that any celebration other than Eid al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha is illicit innovation in Islam.

4- In many countries, the special day is a government holiday. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar are an exception and the celebration of the day is forbidden.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Wishes

1- May your home be filled with joy and happiness on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.

2- This Eid, may Allah bless you with good health and happiness. Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

3- May Allah grants all of us the strength to follow the path of Islam. Happy Eid-ul-Milad.

4- On this festive occasion, seek forgiveness from Allah, leave behind your follies and embark on a new journey. Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

5- May the luminous divine light reflect in your life and brighten your soul. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Date in India, History, Significance, Prayers, Wishes, and More

Eid al-Adha 2021: Date in India, Wishes, Messages, Origin, Significance, Tradition, Prayers and More About Bakra Eid