ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Environmental Science syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This article provides the complete syllabus forEnvironmental Science in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively.

This article contains a comprehensive syllabus of Environmental Science for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest Environmental Science syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.