Everything you need to know about ILT20. Do stats from the ILT20 matter in the T20 records?

Cricket fans, a piece of good news for you! After IPL, the T10 league, and the T20 World Cup, the UAE now plans to bring forward the International League T20 (ILT20), it's very own T20 league.

The date and venue of the ILT20

Sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board, the inaugural ILT20 will be played amongst six teams. These matches will be held across three locations. These are Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai in the UAE. these matches will commence from 13th January to 12th February,

Excited to know the 6 franchises that will be competing for the prestigious title. MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and Sharjah Warriors are the 6 teams viewers are going to enjoy watching.

Is it connected to the IPL in any sense?

Yes. Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Mumbai Indians own three of the franchises of the ILT20 league.

However, this does not mean that the ILT20 will be similar to IPL in all senses.

Every playing XI can have nine overseas players with a minimum of two UAE players, along with two overseas players.









Do stats from the ILT20 matter in the T20 records?

Not really. As per the ICC’s regulations, competitions held by non-Full Members cannot be given the T20 status.