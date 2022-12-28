Excited about Airtel 5G? Here is the full list of 18 eligible cities!
There are 18 Indian cities in total that will be welcoming Airtel 5G soon. Check if your city is there in the list.
Airtel 5G: The list of all 18 eligible cities!
Airtel intends to roll out its 5G network connectivity as soon as possible. The Airtel 5G Plus is now available in around 18 cities in India. Soon, the fifth-generation network connectivity by Airtel will reach more cities.
While Jio comes with a standalone network, Airtel comes with a non-standalone 5G.
Note that the NSA mode supports networks on the core of 4G. Clearly, the NSA network costs less than the other, due to its already existing core of 4G.
Here comes the list of the 18 cities that are going to welcome Airtel 5G at the moment:
- Mumbai
- Bengaluru
- Siliguri
- Varanasi
- Gurugram
- Patna
- Shimla
- Ahmedabad
- Visakhapatnam
- Vizag
- Imphal
- Lucknow
- Guwahati
- Panipat
- Nagpur
- Hyderabad
- Chennai
- Delhi
