Excited about Airtel 5G? Here is the full list of 18 eligible cities!

Airtel intends to roll out its 5G network connectivity as soon as possible. The Airtel 5G Plus is now available in around 18 cities in India. Soon, the fifth-generation network connectivity by Airtel will reach more cities.

While Jio comes with a standalone network, Airtel comes with a non-standalone 5G.

Note that the NSA mode supports networks on the core of 4G. Clearly, the NSA network costs less than the other, due to its already existing core of 4G.

Here comes the list of the 18 cities that are going to welcome Airtel 5G at the moment:

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Siliguri

Varanasi

Gurugram

Patna

Shimla

Ahmedabad

Visakhapatnam

Vizag

Imphal

Lucknow

Guwahati

Panipat

Nagpur

Hyderabad

Chennai