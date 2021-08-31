Explained: India's plan to establish National Facial Recognition Network 

The Government of India has deployed Facial Recognition cameras at more than 30 Railway Stations and some of the busiest airports. This would help them track the regular commuters of the routes.

As per a leading daily, the facial recognition technology software has been hooked up with a network of closed circuit cameras by multiple state owned agencies. These search the databases of the photographs with them to identify the people on a real time basis.

This facial recognition application and the device has been developed by Russian start-up NtechLab and has been operational at 30 stations in Gujarat and Maharashtra. They are also working in Mumbai.

National Facial Recognition Network

The move of installation of cameras across the country constitutes Government of India's plans to establish a national facial recognition system/ network. Through this the Indian Government would have the database of all the people of the country travelling from one place to the other in real time.

The government has issued an open tender for the National Automated Facial Recognition system.

There are now many users of this technology which was started by the National Crime Records Bureau of the Ministry of Home Affairs and various police agencies in India. Now the users have increased to the Airport Authority of India, Indian Railways, public sector utilities and various state owned agencies. These are mandated to use a unique identity to all the residents of India.

The facial recognition system can recognize up to 50 people in a single frame. It would also be inclusive of people wearing masks.

What is Facial Recognition Technology?

It is a way of identifying as well as confirming an individual's identity using their face. These systems find their use in identifying people in various photographs, videos and in real time. It falls in the category of bio-metric security.

The facial recognition systems rely on 2D technology more than 3D. They measure the cheek bones, the geometry of the face, the depth of the eye sockets, the distance from forehead to chin etc. The aim of this technology is to identify the key or landmark features of your face.

Facial Recognition Technology: Advantages and Disadvantages:

This technology would also help officials keep track of the footfall at any time.

Facial Recognition Technology has various uses in surveillance and would be helpful in keeping a track of criminals or of people of interest.

This technology would also be helpful in keeping a track of or searching missing people.

The disadvantages include trespassing of people's right to privacy. It is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

In case the Government would want, it could use the technology to trace dissenters and protestors and chastise them. This happens in China as well.

The Indian Government also used Trinetra, to arrest more than 1000 farmers participating in protests against controversies of farm laws.

All about Gaganyaan: The spacecraft designed to carry Indian astronauts to space