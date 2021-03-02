Explained: What are the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021

The government has recently announced the new code of ethics under new IT Rules 2021 for social media platforms and OTT platforms. Take a look at the details below.

In February 2021, the Government notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. Can this hamper freedom of speech? Get to know below.

The framework that has been proposed is very progressive

Rules about digital media and OTT focus more on in house and self-regulation

Social media platforms can work in India as per the Government, but they need to follow the Constitution and laws of India.

Basically, these rules require the big Social Media Giants to take down the unlawful content within a specific time frame of being served either a court order or a notice by a government agency.

The users for respective social media platforms are listed below through which the people can get an idea about the power the social media platforms provide them with.

Digital media has given a voice to the common man. It has empowered Indians with technology

Usage of abusive language and defamatory content or hurting religious sentiments of people has caused the Government to tighten the rules.

Many women are blackmailed through obnoxious content related to them threatening their dignity.

Some very disturbing developments have been observed on social media platforms. The spread of fake news has compelled media platforms to create fact check mechanisms.

As per the IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, “Social media is welcome to do business in India… they have got good business. They have got a good number of users and also empowered ordinary Indians. But users must also be given a proper forum for the resolution of their grievances in a time-bound manner against abuse and misuse of social media.”

As per the Government, the rules will come into effect the day they are notified for most applicable entities,

An extra three-month window is provided for ‘significant social media intermediaries’, which are a separate category of companies. They have a greater compliance burden.

The significant social media intermediary (those who provide services primarily like messaging like WhatsApp) need to enable the identification of the “first originator” of the information that has been transferred using their platform. This move would help track fake news creators.

As stated in the Government notification, “Significant social media intermediaries providing services primarily like messaging shall enable identification of the first originator of the information that is required only for the purposes of prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution or punishment of an offence related to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order or of incitement to an offence relating to the above or in relation with rape, sexually explicit material or child sexual abuse material punishable with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years.”

The social media company would need to hire three employees, who would be residents of India to deal with the grievances of the users.

Among these would be a Chief Compliance Officer, who would ensure compliance with rules. It would be followed by a nodal person of contact for coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The last would be the resident grievance officer who would take care of all functions together.

Also, the Code of Ethics and Procedure and Safeguards concerning Digital/Online Media has been introduced this time.

The rules also hold valid for various platforms ranging from online news and digital media entities to OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.