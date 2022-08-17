F1 Calendar 2022: Check Formula 1 Schedule, Track Dates, Driver Standings Details Here

F1 Calendar 2022: The 2022 Formula One World Championship heads to Belgium for the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2022 from 26th to 28th August 2022. Check Circuit and Track Dates Details Here.
F1 Calendar 2022; Image source: Formula1.com (Official)

F1 Calendar 2022: The 2022 Formula One World Championship heads to Belgium for the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2022 from 26th to 28th August 2022. The 2022 F1 Calendar consists of 22-race events. The Miami Grand Prix made its debut in the 2022 Formula One. The Australian, Japanese, Canadian, and Singapore Grands Prix also returned to this 2022 F1 Calendar after a two-year absence from the race event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 F1 Calendar did not include the Turkish, Syrian, and Portuguese Grands Prix. The Qatar Grand Prix which made its debut in the 2021 F1 Calendar is also not included in the 2022 F1 Calendar. The Chinese Grand Prix is also not included in the 2022 F1 Calendar due to travel restrictions in China amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Russian Grand Prix which was scheduled to take place on 25th September 2022 has been canceled amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What is 2022 Formula One World Championship?

The 2022 FIA Formula One (F1) World Championship is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars which is the 73rd running of the Formula One World Championship. The F1 Championship is recognized by the Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA) which is the governing body of motorsport.

The 2022 F1 Championship is being contested over 22-Grands Prix which are being held across the world. Drivers and teams in the 2022 F1 Championship are competing for the titles of World Drivers’ Champion and World Constructors’ Champion, respectively. Currently, Max Verstappen is in the leading for World Drivers’ Champion while Mercedes is in the leading for the World Constructors’ Champion.

F1 Calendar 2022: 2022 Formula One World Championship Full Schedule, Track Dates

#

Grand Prix

Circuit

Date

1

Bahrain GP

Bahrain International Circuit

20th March

2

Saudi Arabian GP

Jeddah Street Circuit

27th March

3

Australian GP

Albert Park

10th April

4

Emilia Romagna GP

Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari

24th April

5

Miami GP

Miami International Autodrome

8th May

6

Spanish GP

Circuit de Catalunya

22nd May

7

Monaco GP

Circuit de Monaco

29th May

8

Azerbaijan GP

Baku City Circuit

12th June

9

Canadian GP

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

19th June

10

British GP

Circuit Silverstone

3rd July

11

Austrian GP

Red Bull Ring

10th July

12

French GP

Circuit Paul Ricard

24th July

13

Hungarian GP

Hungaroring

31st July

14

Belgian GP

Spa-Francorchamps

28th August

15

Dutch GP

Circuit Zandvoort

4th September

16

Italian GP

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

11th September

17

Singapore GP

Marina Bay Street Circuit

2nd October

18

Japanese GP

Suzuka Circuit

9th October

19

United States GP

Circuit of the Americas

23rd October

20

Mexican GP

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

30th October

21

Brazilian GP

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos

13th November

22

Abu Dhabi GP

Yas Marina Circuit

20th November

2022 Formula One World Championship: Top 10 Driver Standings

#

Driver

Nationality

Car

Points

1

Verstappen

NED

Red Bull Racing RBPT

258

2

Leclerc

MON

Ferrari

178

3

Perez

MEX

Red Bull Racing RBPT

173

4

Russell

GBR

Mercedes

158

5

Sainz

ESP

Ferrari

156

6

Hamilton

GBR

Mercedes

146

7

Norris

GBR

McLaren Mercedes

76

8

Ocon

FRA

Alpine Renault

58

9

Bottas

FIN

Alfa Romeo Ferrari

46

10

Alonso

ESP

Alpine Renault

41

 
