F1 Calendar 2022: Check Formula 1 Schedule, Track Dates, Driver Standings Details Here

F1 Calendar 2022: The 2022 Formula One World Championship heads to Belgium for the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2022 from 26th to 28th August 2022. The 2022 F1 Calendar consists of 22-race events. The Miami Grand Prix made its debut in the 2022 Formula One. The Australian, Japanese, Canadian, and Singapore Grands Prix also returned to this 2022 F1 Calendar after a two-year absence from the race event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 F1 Calendar did not include the Turkish, Syrian, and Portuguese Grands Prix. The Qatar Grand Prix which made its debut in the 2021 F1 Calendar is also not included in the 2022 F1 Calendar. The Chinese Grand Prix is also not included in the 2022 F1 Calendar due to travel restrictions in China amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Russian Grand Prix which was scheduled to take place on 25th September 2022 has been canceled amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What is 2022 Formula One World Championship?

The 2022 FIA Formula One (F1) World Championship is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars which is the 73rd running of the Formula One World Championship. The F1 Championship is recognized by the Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA) which is the governing body of motorsport.

The 2022 F1 Championship is being contested over 22-Grands Prix which are being held across the world. Drivers and teams in the 2022 F1 Championship are competing for the titles of World Drivers’ Champion and World Constructors’ Champion, respectively. Currently, Max Verstappen is in the leading for World Drivers’ Champion while Mercedes is in the leading for the World Constructors’ Champion.

F1 Calendar 2022: 2022 Formula One World Championship Full Schedule, Track Dates

# Grand Prix Circuit Date 1 Bahrain GP Bahrain International Circuit 20th March 2 Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Street Circuit 27th March 3 Australian GP Albert Park 10th April 4 Emilia Romagna GP Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari 24th April 5 Miami GP Miami International Autodrome 8th May 6 Spanish GP Circuit de Catalunya 22nd May 7 Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco 29th May 8 Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit 12th June 9 Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve 19th June 10 British GP Circuit Silverstone 3rd July 11 Austrian GP Red Bull Ring 10th July 12 French GP Circuit Paul Ricard 24th July 13 Hungarian GP Hungaroring 31st July 14 Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps 28th August 15 Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort 4th September 16 Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza 11th September 17 Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit 2nd October 18 Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit 9th October 19 United States GP Circuit of the Americas 23rd October 20 Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 30th October 21 Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos 13th November 22 Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit 20th November

