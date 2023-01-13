FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Fixtures, Timings, And Results.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup of 2023 is being hosted by India in Rourkela, Odisha. Check here for the full schedule, fixtures, timings, and results of the International Hockey World Cup.
The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is the flagship event of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and is held every four years. The 15th edition of the tournament, the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup, is set to take place in India from January 13 to 29, 2023.

The tournament was first held in 1971 in Barcelona, Spain and since then, it has been held in various countries across the world. Pakistan is the most successful team in the tournament's history, having won the title on four occasions (1971, 1978, 1982, and 1994).

The 2023 edition of the tournament will feature 16 teams, with the host nation, India, automatically qualifying for the tournament. The teams will be divided into four pools of four teams each. 

The top team from each pool advances to the quarter-finals, whereas the runner-ups have to play crossover matches. 

The tournament will start with the opening ceremony and a match between Argentina and South Africa on January 13, 2023. The final match of the tournament will be played on January 29, 2023. The matches will be held across two venues, the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Pakistan, the most successful team in Men’s Hockey World Cup is not taking part in the tournament this year. 

 

Date 

Fixture

Timings (IST)

January 13, Friday

Argentina vs South Africa

1:00 PM

January 13, Friday

Australia vs France

3:00 PM

January 13, Friday

England vs Wales

5:00 PM

January 13, Friday

India vs Spain

7:00 PM

January 14, Saturday

New Zealand vs Chile

1:00 PM

January 14, Saturday

Netherlands vs Malaysia

3:00 PM

January 14, Saturday

Belgium vs Korea

5:00 PM

January 14, Saturday

Germany vs Japan

7:00 PM

January 15, Sunday

Spain vs Wales

5:00 PM

January 15, Sunday

England vs India

7:00 PM

January 16, Monday

Malaysia vs Chile

1:00 PM

January 16, Monday

New Zealand vs Netherlands

3:00 PM

January 16, Monday

France vs South Africa

5:00 PM

January 16, Monday

Argentina vs Australia

7:00 PM

January 17, Tuesday

Korea vs Japan

5:00 PM

January 17, Tuesday

Germany vs Belgium

7:00 PM

January 19, Thursday

Malaysia vs New Zealand

1:00 PM

January 19, Thursday

Netherlands vs Chile

3:00 PM

January 19, Thursday

Spain vs England

5:00 PM

January 19, Thursday

India vs Wales

7:00 PM

January 20, Friday

Australia vs South Africa

1:00 PM

January 20, Friday

France vs Argentina

3:00 PM

January 20, Friday

Belgium vs Japan

5:00 PM

January 20, Friday

Korea vs Germany

7:00 PM

January 22, Sunday

2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D

(Crossover)

4:30 PM

January 22, Sunday

2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C

(Crossover)

7:00 PM

January 23, Monday

2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B

(Crossover)

4:30 PM

January 23, Monday

2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A

(Crossover)

7:00 PM

January 24, Tuesday

1st Pool A vs Winner 25

(Quarter-final)

4:30 PM

January 24, Tuesday

1st Pool B vs Winner 26

(Quarter-final)

7:00 PM

January 25, Wednesday

1st Pool C vs Winner 27

(Quarter-final)

4:30 PM

January 25, Wednesday

1st Pool D vs Winner 28

(Quarter-final)

7:00 PM

January 26, Thursday

4th Pool A vs Loser 25

(Classification)

11:30 AM

January 26, Thursday

4th Pool B vs Loser 26

(Classification)

2:00 PM

January 26, Thursday

4th Pool C vs Loser 27

(Classification)

4:30 PM

January 26, Thursday

4th Pool D vs Loser 28

(Classification)

7:00 PM

January 27, Friday

Winner 29 vs Winner 32

(1st Semi-final)

4:30 PM

January 27, Friday

Winner 30 vs Winner 31

(2nd Semi-final)

7:00 PM

January 28, Saturday

Loser 33 vs Loser 34

(Classification)

11:30 AM

January 28, Saturday

Loser 35 vs Loser 36

(Classification)

2:00 PM

January 28, Saturday

Winner 33 vs Winner 34

(Classification)

4:30 PM

January 28, Saturday

Winner 35 vs Winner 36

(Classification)

7:00 PM

January 29, Sunday

Loser 37 vs Loser 38

(Runner-up)

4:30 PM

January 29, Sunday

Winner 37 vs Winner 38

(Final)

7:00 PM

(Note: Teams in bold are match winners)

The 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup promises to be an exciting tournament, featuring some of the best teams and players in the world. With the tournament taking place in India, it is sure to be a thrilling event for fans of the sport.

