Can you find the hidden hippo in 9 seconds? This optical illusion will test your observational skills to the max!

Optical illusions are creative images that are created with the objective to trick the human brain.

This happens because the way our eyes and brains process visual information can sometimes be misleading.

This leads to filling the images with the information that is already available in your brain.

These puzzles can help you test your observation skills and give you a fun way to have a break from your monotonous routine.

One such puzzle has become the talk of the town.

The image is created by Angrysquirrelstudio.Com and it perfectly hides a hippo among the robots.

The image features a white background that is filled with robots and among those inanimate objects, there is a cute smiling hippo that is sitting peacefully.

Did you know that hippos are the third largest mammals on earth? Quite amazing isn’t it?

Well in this optical illusion, the animal is not in its true size and the challenge for you is to find the animal.

Can you take up this challenge and find the hidden hippo in 9 seconds? This is your chance to become a true puzzle master.

So, start the timer and begin the hunt. All the best!

Source: Angrysquirrelstudio.com

Any luck finding the animal?

Here are some hints for you:

Zoom in on the image.

Take a deep breath and concentrate on the picture. Turn off all the distractions.

Still didn’t find it?

Okay here is a major hint- Try to spot the hippo’s teeth.

Did you find it now?

Hurry up! The time is about to be finished.

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! 9 seconds are over!

Were you able to spot the hippo? If you did, congratulations, your observation skills are quite amazing.

If you didn’t find the animal it is okay. Even the true puzzle masters get confused.

You can try your skills again by scrolling back to the top and figuring out where the hippo is hiding without any time limit.

Here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Hippo- Solution

The animal is hiding in the lower part of the image.

Wasn’t this optical illusion a true challenge to your visual skills? Keep trying these puzzles and you will emerge as a true puzzle master.

