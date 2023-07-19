The Pencil in the Books: An Optical Illusion Challenge

Optical illusions are tricky images that use colours, lights and different patterns to trick human minds.

Illusions can be caused by a variety of factors, including the way the brain understands images, the way light is reflected off of objects, and the way the eyes are positioned.

These confusions usually occur because our visual system is not a perfect representation of reality.

Our eyes capture light and transmit signals to the brain, which then processes this information.

However, our brain's interpretation is influenced by various factors, including past experiences, learned assumptions, and the information already stored.

In this optical illusion, your mind will be baffled. The image below features piles of books that are cleverly hiding a pencil.

Optical illusions have the ability to captivate human minds because they challenge our understanding of how we perceive the world.

They remind us that our senses can be easily manipulated and that our perception is not always an accurate reflection of reality.

This puzzle is sure to challenge your skills and make you question your observation powers.

So, can you find the hidden pencil within 17 seconds?

Turn on the timer and let’s get started.

Did you spot the pencil?

Come on, it is hiding right in front of your eyes.

Do you need a hint?

Okay then try and look for the tip of the pencil.

Still didn’t find it?

Hurry up, the time is limited and it will be over soon!

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! The time limit is over.

So were you able to find the hidden pencil?

If you did find it, congratulations you have done a great job!

If you weren’t able to find it, no worries, it can happen to anyone. Sometimes even the best puzzle masters fail to grab the essence of the image.

You can try to find the pencil again by scrolling to the top.

Now, here is the solution!

Find the Hidden Pencil- Solution

The pencil is hiding in the lower right corner

See, wasn’t this puzzle baffling? Make sure you try your hands on the optical illusion below and tease your brain.

