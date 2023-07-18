The Optical Illusion That's Stumping the Internet: Can You Find the Sleeping Pug?

Optical illusions are a fantastic way to break free from your monotonous routine and engage your brain in some fun activities.

These images are designed with the objective to trick your brain into thinking that the hidden objects you are looking for are actually not there.

This happens because of how human brains store and capture information. Our brains are designed to fill in the gaps with already available information which makes it challenging to spot an object.

One such puzzle has become the internet's favourite.

This optical illusion carries an image of employees working from home and having a video call. Among these people, there is a dog that is discreetly napping.

The image is created by Bingo Scanner and it features quite an interesting background that hides the dog perfectly.

Did you know that the ancient lineage of pugs can be traced back to before 400BC? Quite amazing isn’t it?

Well coming to the puzzle, the challenge that arises for you is to determine the sleeping pug within 19 seconds.

Are you willing to test your observation skills and emerge as a true puzzle master?

Start the timer and search for the pug. All the best!

Source: Bingo Scanner

Any luck finding the hidden pug?

Try it harder, it is right in front of your eyes.

Here are some tips:

Try to focus on one part of the image at a time.

Don't be afraid to zoom in or out.

Still didn’t get it?

Okay here is a major hint: Try to look for the dog’s tail.

Did you find it?

Hurry up! The time is about to be finished.

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the time limit is over

Hope you found the hidden dog.

If you found it, congratulations! Your observation skills have paid off.

If you didn’t find the dog, it’s okay you have progressed a lot and will make it soon.

You can scroll back up and try to find the sleeping pug without any timer this time.

Now, here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Pug- Solution

The dog is hiding in the third row in the right corner just behind the bearded man.

Source: Bingo Scanner

Wasn’t this puzzle amazing? Try your hands on other optical illusions and see if you can crack them

