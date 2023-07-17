The Secret Fire Truck: How Your Brain Can Be Tricked

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your observation skills and tease your brain. These puzzles are quite tough because of the way our brain is trained to fill in the gaps and perceive the perfect picture.

Have you seen the optical illusion that is going quite viral on social media platforms? If you didn’t, here is a challenge for you that will make you baffled.

This optical illusion is a picture of a bunch of animals, and if you look closely, you can see a fire truck hidden among them.

Did you know that not all fire trucks are red? Fire trucks can be yellow, green, or white, as well!

Amazing isn’t it? Well, coming back to the challenge, you have 21 seconds to spot the fire truck in this image.

The illusion is created by the way the animals are arranged. The black and white image camouflages the fire truck perfectly.

Can you do it? Set the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!

Try: The Sneaky Dog: Can You Find the Hidden Canine in This Image of Cats in 13 Seconds

Source: Dover Publications

Did you find the fire truck?

Come on, it is easy, give it some more attention.

Okay, here is a major hint, try to look for the tyres of the fire truck

Still didn’t get it?

Hurry up, the time will run out!

3… 2… and 1!

The time is over!

Did you find the hidden fire truck? Congratulations, if you found it. Even if you didn’t find the fire truck, it’s okay as even the best puzzle solvers can have a hard time figuring it out.

You can give it another try without a timer. Just scroll up to the top.

Now, here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Fire Truck- Solution

The fire truck is discreetly hiding in the upper right corner.

Source: Dover Publications

Optical illusions like this one can be fun and challenging, but they can also be educational. They can teach us about how our brains work and how we perceive the world around us.

So next time you see an optical illusion, take a few minutes to try to figure it out. You might be surprised at what you learn.

Must Try: The Elephants Are Hiding a Heart: Can You Find It?