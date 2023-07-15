The Sneaky Dog: Can You Find the Hidden Canine in This Image of Cats in 13 Seconds

Prepare to put your observational skills to the test with this mind-boggling optical illusion.

Optical Illusions have become a way to cool down on a busy day and put your brain to some work other than daily activities.

A lot of optical illusion puzzles are circling the internet and people are trying their hardest to solve them.

Today, here is one same puzzle that is making everyone scratch their heads in order to find the right answer.

In this captivating challenge, your mission is to locate a clever dog that is discreetly hiding among the cats.

This optical illusion was created to test your observation skills and with just 13 seconds on the clock, the pressure is maximum.

As you start looking at the image, you will notice a background filled with cats that play a significant role in hiding the dog perfectly.

At first glance, it might seem like there are just cats in the image. But if you take a closer look, you'll see that there is a dog hidden throughout the scene.

So are you ready to dive into this image and challenge your brain to differentiate between the dog and cats within 13 seconds?

Try: Optical Illusion: Can you find the parrot before your eyes deceive you?

Source: Pinterest

How is the search for the dog going?

Did you make any progress or are you just trying to gather focus?

Come on, the major key to finding hidden objects/animals in optical illusions is to give it your full attention.

So turn off all your distractions and focus again.

Was the dog visible?

If your answer is “No” here is a hint:

Try to look for the absence of the whiskers. Usually, dogs don’t have large whiskers like cats

Hurry Up! The 13 seconds will be over soon!

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the time limit is over!

How close were you to figuring out where the dog was hidden?

Did you make it through and found it? If yes, congratulations you are progressing well and if you didn’t find the dog, it is still okay you have got this.

Start the puzzle again and give it another try.

If you can’t find it again, here is the solution for you

Find the Hidden Dog- Solution

The dog is hiding in the middle left corner.

Source: Pinterest

See wasn’t this optical illusion amazing? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack the next one easily.

Must Try: The Queen's Corgis Are Hiding Bread: Can You Find It All?