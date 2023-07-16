The Elephants Are Hiding a Heart: Can You Find It?

Optical illusions have fascinated and perplexed us for centuries. These captivating images challenge our perception and reveal the fascinating ways our brains gather visual information.

In this article, one such intriguing optical illusion features a hidden heart among a group of elephants.

Optical illusions exploit various psychological and physiological factors, such as the way our eyes perceive colours, shapes, and patterns, as well as our brain's tendency to make assumptions and fill in the missing information.

These puzzles challenge our perception, making us question what is real and what is an illusion.

Turn your attention to the image, you can see a lot of beautiful elephants standing together.

In this group of elephants, there is a hidden heart that is cleverly camouflaged to make it a challenging find.

The pink heart blends in with the elephants so well that it is difficult to spot at first glance. This is because the heart and the elephants are the same colour.

So can you find the heart within 19 seconds?

Here is the image

Source: Dudolf

Did you find the heart already?

If not, here are some tips for you:

Look for the shape of the heart

Pay Attention to the image and try to look at it from different angles.

Come on, time is running out!

Still can’t find the heart?

Okay this is the biggest hint: Look at all the butterflies in the image and you will find it.

3… 2… and 1!

The time limit is over.

Did you find the heart? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal.

If you didn’t find it, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit.

Here is the solution to the puzzle

Find the Hidden Heart- Solution

The heart is hiding in the upper centre.

Source: Dudolf

See, wasn’t this easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack these.

