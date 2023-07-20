Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Dog in This Cat-Filled Image?

Optical illusions play tricks on our minds to ignore the different objects and elements in the images. This is because our brains are perceived to fill in the gaps with already available information.

These types of puzzles are a great way to divert your mind from a busy day and have something fun and exciting to do.

They can be created by using different techniques, such as using patterns, shapes, or colours in a way that confuses the brain's visual system.

One such optical illusion is doing rounds on the internet. In the puzzle, you need to find the hidden dog among other animals.

The image has a blue shade, all the cats in the image look like they are aliens and among them, a dog is hiding in plain sight.

Can you take up the challenge and find it in 13 seconds?

So let’s start the timer and begin the search for the hidden dog.

Remember you only have 13 seconds. All the best!

Did you find the dog?

Come on, give it a closer look, it is quite easy.

Still can’t find it?

Okay here is a major hint: Look for the ears of the dog, they are different from others.

Hurry up! The time is about to be finished.

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the time is over.

Were you able to find the dog? Congratulations if you found it!

If you found the dog in 13 seconds or less, then you have excellent observation skills. You were able to see the dog even though it was camouflaged and small.

If you didn't find the dog, don't give up! Keep practising your observation skills, and you'll eventually be able to find hidden objects in no time.

Just scroll back to the top and try finding it without a time limit. You can do it!

Here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Dog- Solution

The dog is hiding in the lower centre of the image

Optical illusions are a great way to challenge your brain and improve your visual perception. Keep trying your skills and you will evolve as a true puzzle master.

