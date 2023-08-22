A Tricky Seek and Find Puzzle: Put Your Observational Skills to the Test By Finding the Hidden Robin

Seek and find puzzles are quite famous among puzzle and brain teaser enthusiasts. These images capture the complete attention of the human mind making it difficult to spot hidden objects/animals.

One such seek-and-find puzzle has become the talk of the town due to its quirkiness. The image is created by Focus Clinic and challenges you to find a hidden robin among the reindeer.

Human brains are remarkable organs, capable of processing vast amounts of information in the blink of an eye.

However, when a puzzle is presented with a challenge like spotting a hidden element in a complex scene, our brains can sometimes fall victim to their own efficiency.

So, can you take up this challenge and find the hidden robin with 13 seconds on the clock? Are you ready to challenge your observation skills?

This is the ultimate challenge that will put your skills to the test.

Start the timer and begin your search for the hidden robin.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Robin in 13 Seconds

Source: Focus Clinic

The image features a herd of reindeer gathered together. There are a number of things that can distract you from finding the robin, such as the reindeer's red noses, their patterned horns, and the red and yellow scarves.

This can be very confusing as the robin is disguised just like the reindeer and blends in completely with the background.

So, how is your search going?

Did you spot the hidden robin?

The time limit puts additional pressure to discover the hidden bird in this puzzle.

But, there is no need to worry. Here are some tips that will make this puzzle easier for you:

Turn off distractions: Seek and find puzzles usually require your complete attention. So, for a few minutes keep your other devices silent and focus on this image.

Zoom in on the image: Another tip that will help you to find the robin is to zoom in on different sections of the image and look for the body of the bird. It is obviously much smaller than the reindeers.

Now, hurry up and try to find the robin before the time limit finishes.

The time is about to be over!

Oh no! The 13 seconds have come to an end.

How close were you from spotting the hidden bird?

If you found it then hooray! Your visual skills have worked quite well.

If you didn’t find the little bird it is alright don’t give up! Keep trying your hands on these seek-and-find puzzles and you will surely emerge as a true puzzle master.

Now, here is the solution to this baffling seek-and-find puzzle.

Find the Robin- Solution

The solution is highlighted in the image below.

Source: Focus Clinic

Wasn’t this puzzle an amazing leisure activity away from your monotonous routine? Now, share this with your loved ones for an amazing time.

