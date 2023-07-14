Brain Teaser IQ Challenge: There is something wrong with the picture; can you spot it in 7 seconds?

Brain teasers are simple puzzle exercises that challenge the brain to find the answer. These activities often involve puzzles, riddles, or complex problem-solving tasks that require creative thinking and logical reasoning.

They can be a fun and challenging way to improve overall memory, concentration, and mental agility. This activity is suitable for both children and adults.

By solving brain teasers, you can enhance your critical thinking skills and sharpen your problem-solving skills. It is often used as a tool to determine the intelligence of an individual.

Regular practise of brain teasers has been shown to improve cognitive abilities and enhance mental agility.

So, if you are looking for a quick way to test how sharp your brain is, find what’s wrong with the picture in 7 seconds.

Find What’s Wrong in the Picture in 7 Seconds!

Source: Bright Side

A park scene is presented in the picture shared above.

There is something wrong with the picture, and the challenge for the readers is to find the mistake. You have 7 seconds to find it.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake in the picture.

These activities stimulate the brain, thereby improving memory and attention span.

It will take the sharpest brains to spot the mistake in the picture.

Have you identified what’s wrong with the picture?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Take a close look at the image, the mistake must be in front of your eyes by now.

And…

Time’s up.

Hopefully, most of our readers have spotted the mistake in the picture.

Keep up the good work!

Want to know what’s wrong with the picture?

Check out the answer below.

Find What’s Wrong in the Picture in 7 Seconds : Solution

The mistake in the picture is as follows:

The girl sitting on the bench is holding the newspaper wrongly.

That was fun, wasn’t it?

Do you want some more brain teasers to boost your brain power? Here you go:

